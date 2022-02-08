2022 February 8 14:25

Eneti announces a new contract award for Seajacks

Eneti Inc. has announced that, Seajacks UK Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and a leading provider of installation and maintenance vessels to the offshore wind sector, has signed a new contract in NW Europe for between 87 to 113 days of employment for one of its NG2500-class vessels that will generate between approximately $4.8 million to $6.2 million of revenue in 2022, according to the company's release.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc. is focused on the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy industry and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NETI.