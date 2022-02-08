2022 February 8 11:57

Russian Federal Fisheries Agency signed shipbuilding contracts for 64 fishing ships and 41 crab catchers

Out of projects under implementation, 6 fishing ships and 2 crab catchers are delivered to the customer

The capacity of shipyards for construction of fishing vessels in the framework of Investment Quotas Programme’s Phase II, was discussed at the meeting headed by Ilya Shestakov, Head of Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency), in Moscow. Representatives of shipyards summarized the results of their works and told about their readiness for Phase II. By today, Rosrybolovstvo have signed 129 contracts for securing investment quotas on newbuilds including 64 contracts for construction of fishing ships, 41 contracts for construction of crab catchers and 24 contracts for construction of fish processing facilities, says press center of the Agency.

Out of projects under implementation, 6 fishing ships and 2 crab catchers have already been delivered to the customers, 33 ships are under construction including 20 launched ships.

The meeting featured representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, United Shipbuilding Corporation, and numerous companies of the Northern and Far East basins.

Ilya Shestakov asked the companies to provide information on their potential participation and plans for construction of large and mid-size fishing ships in the Far East to forecast the loading of shipyards.