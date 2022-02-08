2022 February 8 11:29

Paul Voortmeijer appointed as General Director of Van Oord RDMC

Paul Voortmeijer has been appointed General Director of Van Oord Russia Dredging and Marine Contractors, according to the company's release. With a solid track record in dredging, the company has a very good reputation in the Russian market. Among their clients are companies and local governments developing their new energy infrastructure.

As the new head of the company commented, “Van Oord provides solutions to a variety of clients in the energy transition. We create a positive impact on the energy infrastructure.” Van Oord is a Dutch family-owned company with 150 years of experience as an international marine contractor.

The company's activities include besides dredging also hydraulic engineering and integrated offshore projects. In the construction of offshore wind farms the company is market leader. In Russia, the company is represented by OOO Van Oord Russia Dredging and Marine Contractors LLC and is focused on participation in capital construction and maintenance projects.

About Van Oord

Van Oord, with its head office in Rotterdam, Netherlands, employs 4,400 staff who work on over 180 projects in nearly 40 countries. The fleet consists of about 70 vessels and a large amount of special-purpose and auxiliary equipment. Marine ingenuity is characteristic of Van Oord.