2022 February 8 10:35

Container Shipping Conference will be held on 18-20 May 2022 as a virtual event

The Container Shipping Conference will be held on 18-20 May 2022 as a virtual event. The event brings together more than 650+ senior delegates from Container, Transport and Logistics industry, to probe and explore winning strategies and technologies, by means of innovations in dealing with the current and future logistics challenges of the Container Industry.

This platform will include entire container, transportation and logistics industry together along with 3PLs, Freight Forwarders, Shippers, Carriers, Govt. Officials, Port Officials, Transportation & Logistics providers, and many more to discuss the latest developments and best practices in the industry.

