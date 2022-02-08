Admiral Nevelskoy ferry recognized as world's best ice-class Ro-Pax 2021

  • Home
    Nevsky Shipyard says "Admiral Nevelskoy" is recognized as the best ice-class cargo-passenger ship in the world in 2021.

    Built at Nevsky Shipyard (part of the USC, the base enterprise of the Leningrad regional branch of All-Russian Public Organization «The union of machine engineers of Russia»), the ice-class cargo-passenger vessel of project PV22 "Admiral Nevelskoy" became the best among about 300 nominee ships according to the Baird Maritime publication.

    Currently the ferry operates in difficult conditions - it provides uninterrupted transport links between Sakhalin and the Kuril Islands.

    PV22 project vessel is designed to carry 146 passengers, general cargo, including refrigerated and dangerous goods (the volume of the hold has grown to 895 cubic meters), transport 24 containers (including 8 refrigerated ones) and 6 cars. The vessel provides conditions for people with disabilities, including a special cabin.

    The design concept of the vessel was developed on the basis of the MPSV07 project Arctic rescue ship (Nevsky Shipyard built 4 such vessels) and has improved icebreaking and maneuverability.

    The construction of the ship was carried out within the framework of the program "Socio-economic development of the Kuril Islands for 2016 - 2025".

    Baird Maritime is one of the world's leading maritime publications, which since 2012 has been holding a competition for the title of "Best Ship of the Year".

