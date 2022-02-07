2022 February 7 14:03

Esso Australia charters Multi-Purpose Supply Vessel to support decommissioning activities in Bass Strait

Esso Australia Pty Ltd had entered into a multi-year agreement with DOF Subsea to charter a Multi-Purpose Supply Vessel to support decommissioning activities in Bass Strait, according to the company's release.



ExxonMobil Australia Chair, Dylan Pugh, said the process of safely decommissioning offshore facilities is very complex and requires many years of planning.

It is anticipated that the Multi-Purpose Supply Vessel will arrive in Bass Strait towards the middle of 2022, where it will support early decommissioning works on the Perch and Dolphin facilities, before moving onto other topside and subsea work scopes.

The vessel will be fitted with a remote operated vehicle, a heave compensated subsea crane, and a walk-to-work gangway system which will allow work crews to easily transfer from the vessel to the offshore facilities.

In addition to planning for the eventual decommissioning of some of its legacy Bass Strait facilities, Esso Australia continues to invest in delivering reliable and affordable Gippsland gas to Australian homes and businesses, supporting local jobs and the Australian economy.



About ExxonMobil in Australia

ExxonMobil Australia’s reliable supply of natural gas and transportation fuels is powering Australian jobs, providing the energy used by local manufacturers, hospitality venues, medical facilities and construction, transport and logistics firms, and supporting the countless industries who rely on their products and services. The ExxonMobil Australia group has been operating in Australia since 1895.

About the Gippsland Basin Joint Venture

ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Australia Pty Ltd operates the Gippsland Basin Joint Venture on behalf of a 50-50 joint venture with BHP Petroleum (Bass Strait) Pty Ltd and Esso Australia Resources Pty Ltd.