2022 February 7 12:11

Nor-Shipping 2022 to take place on 5 April

The Third International Ship Autonomy and Sustainability Summit has confirmed it will take place at Nor-Shipping 2022 on 5 April, according to the company's release.

The event, organised in collaboration with Norwegian Forum for Autonomous Ships (NFAS) and EU's Directorate General for Transport (DG MOVE), gathers thought leaders, authorities, owners and other key industry stakeholders to share developments, enable progress and demystify a field promising huge potential for shipping, particularly with regard to environmental performance and efficiency. The day-long summit will be held in Nor-Shipping’s Hall E, in Lillestrøm, on the Conference stage and is a ticket only event.



The third summit sees a return to a physical format, after the 2020 event was forced online due to coronavirus restrictions. Over 600 digital delegates – from research groups to shipowners and operators – tuned in for the last programme, which was broadcast from Brussels. This year’s outing will see panel discussions moderated by Ørnulf Jan Rødseth, NFAS Manager and an acknowledged expert on autonomous ship technology, alongside regulatory updates, regional analysis and expert industry forecasts.



In addition to a packed programme of panel sessions and talks, marine operations from the Mayflower Autonomous Ship (a unique solar- and AI-powered research vessel, exhibiting in Nor-Shipping’s Blue Economy Hall) will be streamed throughout the day. A special drinks reception will also take place immediately after the planned programme, at approximately 16.30.



The summit is just one of many knowledge sharing and networking events scheduled for this year’s Nor-Shipping, Your Arena for Ocean Solutions, taking place 4-7 April in Lillestrøm and Oslo. Other highlights include 22,000 sq. m of international exhibitors, the Ocean Leadership Conference and Blue Talks, unique partner events, and a broad range of targeted activities to ensure optimal networking and ocean business development.