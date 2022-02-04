2022 February 4 18:00

Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January 2022 fell by 6.8%

The port’s container throughput fell by 23.2% to 42,423 TEUs

In January 2022, freight traffic at Finland based Port of HaminaKotka fell by 6.8%, year-on-year, to 1.18 million tonnes, the port authority statistics showed.

In the reporting period export cargo volume was down 7.8% to 889,255 tonnes including 178,587 tonnes of paper (-23.1%), 106,620 tonnes of wood pulp (-25.8%), 176,740 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+24.9%), and 218,830 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-13.6%).

Handling of imports fell by 3.8% to 291,124 tonnes including 94,671 tonnes of ran wood (-5.5%), 59,504 tonnes of general cargo (-0.2%), 77,125 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-15.6%) and 32,081 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+41.8%).

The port’s transit traffic fell by 7.1% to 360,392 tonnes, coastal traffic rose 11 times to 39,096 tonnes.

Container throughput fell by 23.2% to 42,423 TEUs.

Vessel traffic was up 2.1% to 198 units.

The Port of Kotka is located some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2021, the port handled 14.57 million tonnes of cargo.