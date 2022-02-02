2022 February 2 16:46

WMU is authorized to issue degrees by the Government of Sweden

On 13 January 2022, the Government of Sweden issued a press release confirming that WMU’s degrees are now accredited by the Swedish authorities, says press center World Maritime University. “The entire WMU community is delighted by the successful outcome of the accreditation process which has been ongoing for some years,” said WMU’s President, Dr Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry. “We are immensely grateful for the support and assistance of the Government of our host country, Sweden. “

According to the press release of the Government of Sweden, The Government gives the International Maritime Organization the right to award certain degrees in the maritime field in Sweden, through the World Maritime University.

“It is with very great pleasure that we give WMU the right to award degrees. This will be of great importance in securing sustainable development of the maritime sector and in reaching the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. The education and qualifications are also important to increase gender equality within the shipping industry,” stated Tomas Eneroth, Sweden’s Minister for Infrastructure.

WMU is located in Malmö, and was established by the International Maritime Organization. WMU is the only UN institution sited in Sweden, and offers university education and research within maritime affairs. WMU has applied for the power to award MSc and PhD degrees in Sweden, and the Government has now resolved to permit this, after Parliament approved a change to the law on the power to award degrees in December 2021.

“Sweden should be taking a leading role in climate change issues. Sustainable transport is essential in this work. Maritime jobs are the jobs of the future, and maritime education is the education of the future. Sweden places great value on the work that WMU carries out,” said Anna Ekström, Sweden’s Minister for Education.