2022 February 2 15:03

Stena Line sets sail to Finland for the first time

On 1 February 2022, the first ferry on Stena Line’s new route Nynäshamn-Hanko set sail towards Finland, according to the company's release. The vessel Urd left Nynäshamn/Stockholm Norvik Port after an inauguration ceremony with a small group of guests from business and politics. Starting with three departures per week, the link Nynäshamn-Hanko will soon switch to a daily schedule, when the ferry Stena Gothica joins its sister vessel in the beginning of May.



The new route marks the next step in Stena Line’s ambition to further expand and strengthen its position in the Baltic Sea. The new service will accommodate the increasing demand of the freight customers for seamless transports in the Baltic Sea and beyond. By extending the network to Finland, Stena Line further improves and expands the most comprehensive, efficient, and integrated ferry network in Northern Europe.



The first ship on February 1 towards Finnish Hanko sails overnight for a crossing time of 12 hours. Nynäshamn-Hanko is the first ever route from Stena Line connecting Sweden with mainland Finland.

The vessels Urd and Stena Gothica offer a capacity of 1,600 lanemeters and give space to 186 passengers each. The dedicated cargo focus caters for all needs of Stena Line´s freight customers, be it traditional accompanied and unaccompanied units, containers, special cargo or intermodal units arriving by rail.



Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with 37 vessels and 18 routes in Northern Europe. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role for tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations.

The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line is part of the Stena AB Group, which has 15 700 employees and an annual turnover of around 37 billion SEK.