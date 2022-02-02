2022 February 2 12:50

Designing of new port complex begins on Sakhalin

Sakhalin, Kuriles and Kamchatka Seaports designer – Transport Projects and Investments LLC

A consortium of Transport Projects and Investments, LLC and Witteveen+Bos, an engineering holding based in the Netherlands, has commenced designing of a new cargo port on the Sakhalin valued at RUB 34.9 billion and able to handle 14 million tonnes of cargo per year says press center of the project investor, Multifunctional Cargo Area, LLC (MCA).

MCA has signed an agreement on execution of an engineering survey and design works with Transport Projects and Investments, LLC.

The construction is to begin in mid-2023 with the terminals to be put into operation one by one in 2025–2027.

“The project proceeds as scheduled. We have commenced active phase of its implementation – designing works have begun. Our task is to create advanced port infrastructure to become a driver of the regional economy amid the fast growing trade in the Pacific area”, said Aleksey Fert, General Director of MCA adding that new technological solutions will be used in the port with the key focus put on high level of environmental safety of construction and operation works.

The construction of a new multifunctional cargo complex in the port of Poronaisk, the Sakhalin Region, will be implemented through a public private partnership under a concession agreement between the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency in the name of the Russian Federation and Multifunctional Cargo Area, LLC for 49 years (RF Government Order No 740-Р dated 27.03.2021).

The powers of a concedent are exercised by the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency in the name of the Russian Federation. The facility will be owned by the Russian Federation while the concessioner will be able to operate it throughout the period of the concession agreement. Total investments into the project are estimated at RUB 34.9 billion including RUB 3.96 billion to be allocated from the federal budget for infrastructure development with private financing to cover the rest of expenses.

Gazprombank JSC is the financial partner under the project with the agreement on financing signed in September 2021.

The new seaport will be built near the Novoye settlement (Makarovsky District, Sakhalin Region). The coal terminal is designed to handle up to 5 million tonnes per year, oil terminal – up to 5.5 million tonnes, gas condensate terminal – up to 2.8 million tonnes. Besides, the complex will include a supply base and a bunkering facility.

Gazprombank earlier said it would provide the first tranche of RUB 2.25 billion to Multifunctional Cargo Area LLC co-owned by Saint-Petersburg businessman Mikhail Skigin.

