2022 February 2 10:41

Port Vanino to double its container terminal capacity to 90,000 TEU

The stevedore resumed container handling in September 2021 and handled 4,000 TEU by year end

Port Vanino JSC is upgrading its port facilities. In 2022, an additional berth will involved to boost container handling. The terminal capacity is expected to increase to 90,000 TEU in the near time. Current capacity is estimated at about 45,000 TEU per year, says press center of the stevedoring company.

The port is set to accept at least four container ships per month.

Besides, the port obtained a general permit of Khabarovsk Customs to store imported goods within the storage facilities.

Port Vanino JSC resumed container handling in September 2021 amid the favorable market situation. In September-December the company handled six container ships from China and transshipped about 4,000 TEU onto railway transport.

More than 30 container trains bound for EU countries and Russian cities were made.

“Container handling is a promising activity for us. Vanino port has all technological capabilities needed for a stable export/import container logistics. The last year results show that production facilities are ready for a throughput growth. Our further plans are to develop this activity”, comments Vladimir Rogov, General Director of Port Vanino JSC.

Commercial Sea Port of Vanino JSC (Port Vanino) is a stevedoring company operating in the port of Vanino (Khabarovsk Territory). Apart of multifunctional berths it has a number of specialized terminals including ferry, container and alumina ones as well as port fleet for mooring operations, transportation of passengers and supply of vessels with water.

Photos contributed by Port Vanino JSC