2022 February 1 16:04

Aker Carbon Capture, Altera Infrastructure and Höegh LNG to collaborate on full value-chain offerings for carbon capture and storage

Aker Carbon Capture, Altera Infrastructure and Höegh LNG have entered a non-exclusive collaboration to explore a full value chain offering for carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), according to the Aker's release.

The parties will collaborate on offering Carbon Capture as a Service to industrial emitters, enabling cost-effective implementation of the full value chain needed to realize carbon capture, utilization, and storage projects for industrial emitters.

Altera Infrastructure and Höegh LNG are global maritime and infrastructure companies, providing services in the CCUS value chain including gaseous and liquid CO2 gathering, purification, liquification, transportation and permanent underground storage of CO2. Their Stella Maris CCS project covers large-scale transport with shuttling of CO2 to an offshore site for injection and permanent storage in a relevant subsea reservoir.



The collaboration is non-exclusive, allowing the parties to offer a full value chain offering at locations where the combined technical concept of Aker Carbon Capture’s technology and the processing and shipping capabilities of Altera Infrastructure and Höegh LNG is best suited, whilst leaving the parties with flexibility to work with alternative solutions elsewhere.



Höegh LNG operates world-wide in a leading position as owner and operator of floating LNG import terminals, FSRUs (Floating Storage and Regasification Units). Höegh LNG is also one of the most experienced operators of LNG Carriers (LNGCs).

Altera Infrastructure is a leading global energy infrastructure services group primarily focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada.

Altera Infrastructure’s current fleet is comprised of FPSOs, shuttle tankers, towing vessels and a unit for maintenance and safety.

Aker Carbon Capture is a pure-play carbon capture company with solutions, services and technologies serving a range of industries with carbon emissions, including the cement, bio and waste-to-energy, gas-to-power and blue hydrogen segments. Aker Carbon Capture’s proprietary, carbon-capture technology offers a unique, environmentally friendly solution for removing CO2 emissions.