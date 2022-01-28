2022 January 28 14:26

Tenders for dredging and cleaning of Saint-Petersburg waterways to be announced by ad hoc municipal committee

Image source: Ecostroy

In 2022, Saint-Petersburg Committee of Natural Resources, Environment and Ecological Safety will announce tenders for an unprecedented amount of about 1 RUB billion for dredging and cleaning of the city waterways, the Committee told IAA PortNews.

The major projects of 2022 will include the beginning of ecological restoration of the Novaya river, further activities on bottom cleaning at the Karpovka and Glukharka rivers, rehabilitation of the Nikolsky pond in Peterhoff as well as removal of floating litter from water bodies. In 2022-2023, the federal budget will finance the repair of hydraulic engineering facilities of the Kuzminskoye reservoir.

The key contractor in this segment is SUE Ecostroy subordinate to the City Administration. According to SPARK-Interfax, the order portfolio of Ecostroy totaled RUB 706.1 million in 2021. The share of Saint-Petersburg Committee of Natural Resources, Environment and Ecological Safety in it exceeds 90%.

The cost of works under tenders won by Ecostroy exceeds the cost of similar dredging and cleaning works in other regions. Average price of cleaning 1 cbm of soil in such tenders announced by the Comiittee is RUB 3,900-5,400.

According to experts asked by IAA PortNews, average cost of works in sea waters is RUB 1,000, at rivers — about RUB 300-400. The recent tenders show that the works in the port of Vladivostok were estimated at RUB 1,300 per 1 cbm, on the Volga-Caspian Canal — RUB 357 per 1 cbm.

