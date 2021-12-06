  • Home
    Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 14.2% in 2021

    Image source: Azov-Don Basin Administration
    The year of 2021 has seen the lowest cargo traffic over the recent two decades

    The navigation season of 2021 is over in the Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s inland waterways. The cargo traffic totaled 8.813 million tonnes, 14.2% less than over the navigation season of 2020, says press center of Azov-Don Basin Administration.

    The year of 2021 has seen the lowest cargo traffic over the recent two decades. The steepest decrease has been registered in transportation of wheat (65% of the 2020 navigation result) and sulphur (51% of the 2020 navigation result).

    Oil products account for 53.4% of the total throughput, making 4.707 million tonnes; dry bulk cargo – for 46.6%, or 4.106 million tonnes. Transportation of heavy fuel oil totaled 2.371 million tonnes (26.9% of the total turnover), wheat – 1.284 million tonnes (14.6%), sulphur – 880,000 tonnes (10%).

    Transit cargo transportation totaled 7.259 million tonnes (80.5% of the previous year result), cargo traffic on the Don river berths – 1.554 million tonnes (124.2%).

    The number of calls totaled 5,367 including 2,672 ships moving downwards and 2,695 ships moving upwards which accounts for 76.1% of the previous year result (7,052). Transit numbered 3,866 units (74.2% of the previous year result).

    Passenger transportation over the navigation season of 2021 totaled 32,200 (145%).

    The number of foreign-flagged ships totaled 53 including 28 cargo ships and 25 sport sailing ships and leisure vessels.

    Фактические сроки действия судоходной обстановки и работы Кочетовского гидроузла на магистральном пути составили 254 суток.

    The scope of dredging conducted within the basin totaled 1.593 million cbm.

    The Federal Azov-Don Basin Administration is responsible for management and control of inland waterways of the Don River from the lower access channel of Lock No 15 (Tsimlyansk Reservoir) to the village of Aksai (the 3121-km stretch of the Don), except for Nikolayevsky and the Konstantinovsky hydroengineering facilities, and the tributaries of the Don River, Seversky Donets (from Krasny farm to the mouth) and the Manych River (from the Novo-Manychskaya Dam to the mouth). The total length of the Azov-Don Basin Administration managed inland waterways reaches 691.3 km.

    Photos contributed by Azov-Don Basin Administration

