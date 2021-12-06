2021 December 6 12:42

Cargo transportation by Volga-Don Canal decreased by 10.6% in navigation season 2021

Image source: Volga-Don Basin Administration

Navigation season on Volga-Don Canal closed on 3 December 2021. Volgograd hydrosystem cloed the navigation season on December 5, says press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot). According to the statement, cargo transportation by water transport totaled 12.637 million tonnes which accounts for only 89.4% of the result achieved in the navigation season of 2020 (14.138 million tonnes).

The number of lock through operations totaled 73,336 (74.5% of 2020 result).

The number of vessels in the basin totaled 9,001 (75.9%).

The aids to navigation were placed on the main routes for 241 days. Guaranteed depth on the main route was maintained along 311 km, between Volgograd and Volgodonsk.

Volga-Don Basin Administration covers 2,187.5 km of waterways including 509 km of wareways with guaranteed dimensions.

Photos from the website of Volga-Don Basin Administration