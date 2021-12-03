  • Home
  • News
  • MSU-1 to perform reconstruction of Gorodetsky hydrosystem locks
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 December 3 10:20

    MSU-1 to perform reconstruction of Gorodetsky hydrosystem locks

    Shipping locks NoNo 15-16 of the Gorodetsky hydrosystem including the construction of an additional lock chamber and a shipping canal between Gorodets and Nizhny Novgorod will be conducted by “Monolithic Construction Department – 1” JSC, the only bidder of the previously announced tender. The contract price exceeds RUB 21.77 billion.

    The works of Phase 1 – engineering survey and development of project documentation – are to be completed and delivered to the customer not later than 20 December 2022. The works of Phase 12 – reconstruction and commissioning of capital facilities – are to be completed and delivered to the customer not later than 20 December 2024.

    On 16-17 February 2022, IAA PortNews will hold the 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow. The Congress combines the 9th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 5th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works". >>>>

Другие новости по темам: IWW, Gorodetsky hydrosystem, HES  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 December 3

18:26 Hydrographic Company set to establish Center of Engineering and Technical Expertise
18:07 ABP Humber complete oil spill incident management exercise
17:52 Wärtsilä OPTI-DP Engagement Tool supporting the marine industry to configure optimised propulsion arrangements for DP vessels
17:45 Ocean Network Express conducts a joint crisis management drill with Seaspan Corporation
17:40 Transport Strategy of Russia until 2030 with forecast until 2035 published on official portal
17:22 MSC adds Hamburg to its feeder service „Baltic Loop 3“
17:02 Vyborg Shipyard launches KMT01 trawler named Kara Sea
16:32 South African minister visits Port of Rotterdam to discuss hydrogen exports
16:05 PD Ports contracts Konecranes to convert four RTGs to electric
15:31 Four Jones Act CTVs built to ABS Class to support U.S. offshore wind development
15:17 ABS, NYK, MTI and WinGD team-up to verify design with modeling and simulation
14:03 Jurong Port joins the Castor Initiative
13:30 ABS awards sustainability notations to two Harvey Gulf vessels
13:04 Kapitan Dranitsyn and Admiral Makarov icebreakers reinforced icebreaker group on NSR
12:57 Royal IHC delivers key components for “R.B. Weeks” to Weeks Marine
12:42 Icebreaker assistance season begins in White Sea waters
12:17 Sailing practice of 2021 on Mir sailing ship successfully completed
11:21 NCSP Group's consolidated revenue for 9M’2021 rose by 9.3%
10:53 Foreign contractors can be involved to build LNG-powered icebreakers for Arctic
10:38 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate multidirectional changes with tendency to grow on Dec 3
10:29 The Korean Register publishes guidance for containers loading on bulk carriers
10:20 MSU-1 to perform reconstruction of Gorodetsky hydrosystem locks
09:57 Annual repair dredging in Gulf of Ob from 2023 estimated at 5 million cbm
09:35 Crude oil prices rise on OPEC+ decision to keep oil output increase in January
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of December 2

2021 December 2

18:36 NRP buys handysize drybulk carrier
18:06 2M Alliance’s Far East liner service „AE 7/Condor“ calls at Hamburg again
17:54 Icebreaker assistance season starts in Big Port St. Petersburg on December 7
17:36 Vitol is first customer to approve completely digital inspection of cargo tanks
17:15 BIMCO launches new contract for employment of security escort vessels
16:45 GTT will design the tanks of four new LNG carriers ordered by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering to operate in Arctic waters
16:25 MOL announces delivery of next-generation coal carrier 'EeneX' series
16:05 PSA & ONE launch environmentally friendly barge service at Jurong Island Terminal
15:42 “K” Line conducts trial use of marine biofuel for decarbonization on car carrier
15:38 Wärtsilä wins order to supply cargo handling system for second LNG bunker vessel being built by Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding
15:23 Verifavia launches industry’s first real-time carbon intensity indicator dashboard
14:55 Two more LK-60 icebreakers needed for regular year-round navigation on Northern Sea Route
14:28 Equinor and SSE reach financial close on the third phase of the world's biggest offshore wind farm
14:04 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir to commence operation in Kara Sea in early January 2022 – Vyacheslav Ruksha
13:42 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 48, 2021
13:02 European shipowners call for further action in the Gulf of Guinea
12:40 Rolls-Royce to supply eight mtu engines for new Svitzer tugs in Brazil
12:01 Throughput of Azov port in 11M’2021 climbed by 1% YoY
12:00 NORDEN simplifies business unit structure
11:36 Norway’s Eksfin tops NOK 10bn in offshore wind financing as Dogger Bank C reaches financial close
11:34 Annual throughput of Severnaya Zvezda project on Taimyr peninsula to exceed 7 million tonnes from 2026
11:10 MABUX: Uncertainty on Global bunker market to continue on Dec 02
10:00 Digital Twin Conference 2022 to be held virtually on 11-12 May 2022
09:33 Crude oil prices are rising in expectation of OPEC+ meeting
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of December 1

2021 December 1

19:15 PortNews to hold Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference on 20 September 2022 in Saint-Petersburg
18:31 DP World celebrates 2,000 members of the Digital Freight Alliance
18:07 CMA CGM and Shell perform first Bio-LNG bunkering operation in Rotterdam
17:42 8 new fuel-efficient ships to join the X-Press Feeders fleet
17:26 Danish Smyril Lines Cargo starts second service between Iceland, the Faroe Islands and Rotterdam
17:06 Port of Antwerp invests in digitalisation of radar infrastructure
16:47 Western Australia and Port of Rotterdam to collaborate on renewable hydrogen
16:05 IMO moves ahead on GHG emissions, Black Carbon and marine litter
15:50 Diana Shipping announces completion of OceanPal spin-off
15:41 RF Federation Council approves Federal Law on Ratification of Nairobi Convention