2021 December 3 10:20

MSU-1 to perform reconstruction of Gorodetsky hydrosystem locks

Shipping locks NoNo 15-16 of the Gorodetsky hydrosystem including the construction of an additional lock chamber and a shipping canal between Gorodets and Nizhny Novgorod will be conducted by “Monolithic Construction Department – 1” JSC, the only bidder of the previously announced tender. The contract price exceeds RUB 21.77 billion.



The works of Phase 1 – engineering survey and development of project documentation – are to be completed and delivered to the customer not later than 20 December 2022. The works of Phase 12 – reconstruction and commissioning of capital facilities – are to be completed and delivered to the customer not later than 20 December 2024.



