2021 November 26 11:54

Phase 2 of Bagayevsky hydrosystem construction begins

The completion is scheduled for December 2024

Phase 2 of Bagayevsky hydrosystem construction begins, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Sergey Gaidayev, Head of Azov-Don Basin Administration, as saying at the meeting of Rostov Region Government’s Marine Board.

Azov-Don Basin IWW Administration signed an agreement with Stroytransgaz JSC for implementation of Phase 2 of the Bagayevsky hydrosystem construction in October 2021. The contract price is RUB 27.9 billion. The works financed by the federal budget are to be completed in December 2024.

The Bagayevsky hydrosystem project is to solve the problems of navigation on the Volga-Don Waterway and water supply of the Rostov and Volgograd regions, as well as address fishery, land development and Don preservation issues including improvement of the Tsymlyansky water storage basin.



The hydrosystem will let maintain guaranteed depth of the navigable pass on the Don river at 4 meters to ensure its availability for river-going ships, ships of mixed river/sea class and small sea-going ships.

Photos by the Rostov Region Government