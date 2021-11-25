2021 November 25 16:25

Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 14% in 2021

Photo by IAA PortNews

In 2021, the cargo traffic within the borders of the Azov-Don Basin of inland waterways of Russia totaled 8.614 million tonnes, down 14%, year-on-year, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Sergey Gaydayev, Head of Azov-Don Basin Administration. According to him, the number of calls fell from over 6,000 tonnes in 2020 to 5,240 units in 2021.



The speaker expects the situation to improve with the commissioning of the Bagayevsky hydrosystem.



As for passenger turnover, it showed a slight increase.



The Federal Azov-Don Basin Administration is responsible for management and control of inland waterways of the Don River from the lower access channel of Lock No 15 (Tsimlyansk Reservoir) to the village of Aksai (the 3121-km stretch of the Don), except for Nikolayevsky and the Konstantinovsky hydroengineering facilities, and the tributaries of the Don River, Seversky Donets (from Krasny farm to the mouth) and the Manych River (from the Novo-Manychskaya Dam to the mouth). The total length of the Azov-Don Basin Administration managed inland waterways reaches 691.3 km.