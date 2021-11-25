2021 November 25 14:44

Rosterminalugol shipped 21 million tonnes of export coal over 10M’2021

Image source: Rosterminalugol shipload – 73,000 tonnes

Rosterminalugol JSC, operator of Russia’s largest dedicated terminal offering technologically advanced handling of coal says it shipped 21 million tonnes of export coal in January-October 2021. In the reported period, the company handled 286 with average shipload making 73,000 tonnes (up 6%, year-on-year). The largest ship serviced by Rosterminalugol was Laura D (Post-Panamax) loaded with over 113,000 tonnes of coal bound for the EU.



From the beginning of its operation, the terminal exported 240 million tonnes of coal. The milestone tonne was loaded onto the Tramp Lady (Panamax) on 24 November 2021. The ship was loaded with 72,000 tonnes of coal.



In January-October, the stevedore handled over 282,000 railcars with 20.4 million tonnes of coal. Innovative rolling stock accounted for 60% of the total number of railcars. Average daily handling - 924 railcars per day.



According to the statement, the growth was particularly driven by a well coordinated work with the railway, improved logistics and equipment modernization.



Rosterminalugol JSC (port Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region) is the largest dedicated coal terminal in the North-West region of Russia. The terminal built with the application of the innovative technologies is intended to supply Russian coal produced in Kuzbass and other coal fields to the customers in Europe, Africa, Middle East and Latin America. In 2020, the terminal handled 26.5 million tonnes of coal (+8.2%, year-on-year).

Rosterminalugol features the most advanced equipment including covered railcar dumpers and heaters, stackers and reclaimers, covered container lines and transfer stations, transborders and shiploading machines.

The terminal’s compliance with both Russian and international requirements on environmental risk management is confirmed by ISO 14001:2015 certificate “Environmental Management System: Requirements and Application Guide.” Environmental safety at the terminal is ensured by the systems of aspiration, dust suppression, sprinkling, snow generation, and water treatment. Further modernization of the terminal is underway.

The terminal features covered stations for unloading and transfer of coal, conveyor equipment, rotary car dumpers, shiploaders and the second-to-none system of multi-stage magnetic coal separation.