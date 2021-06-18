2021 June 18 16:47

Acceptance/delivery certificate signed for non-self-propelled suction hopper dredger of Project 4395 built for Kama Basin

Image source: Rosmorrechflot Rechvodput is built by Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Corporation

Acceptance/delivery certificate has been signed for non-self-propelled suction hopper dredger of Project 4395 (class notation - O 2.0 (Ice 10) A) ordered by Rechvodput under the federal targeted investment programme for 2019 and planned period of 2020 and 2021. The ship built in the framework of “Service Fleet Modernization” is intended for the Kama Basin Administration of Inland Water Ways, press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) says referring to Rechvodput.

Contractor - Gorodets, Nizhny Novgorod Region based Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Corporation PJSC.

The dredger of 700 cbm/h in capacity will have a removable set of cutting devises. The vessel is designed for dredging sand, silt, sand and gravel mix, maintenance dredging in harbour basins and access channels and fairways, or for filling dams. The dredger will be equipped with a split hopper or can discharge dredged material through a 500-meter-long floating pipe or 100-m-long shore discharge pipe.

The new dredger will let maintain required depth on inland water ways to ensure safe navigation for passenger and cargo ships.

Key particulars of the dredger: length: 54 m; beam: 10.5 m; depth – 3.65 m; draft fully laden: 1.3 m; crew – 28; dredging capacity - 700 cbm/h.

