2021 June 18 11:45

Number of lock through operations on Russia’s IWW rose by 2.81%

Image source: Rosmorrechflot



From the beginning of this year navigation season, the number of lock through operations at inland water ways of Russia exceeded 79,000, which is 2.81% more as compared with the same period of the previous year. According to the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), the number of vessels that passed through locks in the Volga Basin rose by 6%, in the Moscow Basin, where Beloomur hydrosystem has recently undergone reconstruction on the Oka river – by 44%, in the Volga-Baltic Basin – by 0.4%, in the Ob Basin – by 33%, in the White/Onega Sea Basin – by 17%.



The number of lock through operations decreased in the Azov-Don Basin – by 10%), in the Volga-Don Basin – by 13%, in the Kama Basin – by 6% and in the North Dvina Basin – by 2%