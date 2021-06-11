2021 June 11 11:34

RS and GTT sign new cooperation agreement

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, leading IACS-member classification society (RS) and Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) - technology and engineering company specializing in the design of membrane containment systems for the transport and storage of liquefied gas have joined their forces to further advance the safety and efficiency of new LNG transportation technologies and signed a new Cooperation Agreement to meet the demands of the evolving LNG market.

According to the press release of RS, the new agreement expands the scope of cooperation of the parties that was initially formalized in March 2019. Under the new agreement, RS and GTT will work jointly towards the introduction of safe and viable membrane fuel tanks solutions for RS-classed ships while the application of LNG as fuel promotes membrane technologies for fuel tanks.

On-going cooperation between GTT and RS helps both parties gain knowledge and better understanding of the challenges that LNG ships are facing in the Arctic conditions. To reflect the experience gained, and to keep the LNG ships safe and environmentally friendly, RS has been updating its rules and guidelines. The parties have therefore agreed to cooperate in the rule development process, where GTT would act as an independent body providing technical review to the draft rules.

RS Director General, Konstantin Palnikov, said: “RS highly values our ongoing multi-faceted cooperation with GTT that benefits the whole segment of the marine LNG transportation in the Arctic. By joining our forces, we have established a solid foundation, which now includes plan approval services and knowledge exchange. We are now moving forward towards new and challenging areas to meet the market requests”.

GTT Chairman and CEO, Philippe Berterottière, said: “Our partnership with RS helps to develop membrane tank solutions that meet highly demanding environmental conditions. For ships travelling to Arctic regions, we have to take into account not only traditional risks associated with open sea wave conditions, but also ice loads and low ambient temperatures. That is why RS expertise in ice going ships is very valuable for us and beneficial for technologies offered by GTT”.