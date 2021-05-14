2021 May 14 10:13

Acceptance certificate signed for Phase 1 (preparation) of Bagayevsky hydrosystem

Image source: Rosmorrechflot

The Bagayevsky hydrosystem project is to solve the problems of navigation on the Volga-Don Waterway

The Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) says the acceptance certificate has been signed for Phase 1 (the preparation period) of the Bagayevsky hydrosystem. The acceptance commission finished its work on May 12, 2021.



The commission included representatives of Rosmorrechflot, Azov-Don Basin Administration, Stroytransgaz JSC (General Contractor) and Aquatic JSC (designer).



The tender on construction of the Bagayevsky hydrosystem’s Phase 1 facilities (the preparation period) was won by Stroytransgaz in 2018. The state customer – Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation, Customer – the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency . Developer – Azov-Don Basin Administration.



The construction works foreseen by the Federal Project “Inland Water Ways” under the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) till 2024 are divided into two phases.



The following facilities have been built over Phase 1: a berth of the construction base; navigable channel including dredging works at the berth; a yard for production/service/auxiliary facilities; temporary electric line. Environmental safety has been ensured at the construction site.



The Bagayevsky hydrosystem project is to solve the problems of navigation on the Volga-Don Waterway and water supply of the Rostov and Volgograd regions, as well as address fishery, land development and Don preservation issues including improvement of the Tsymlyansky water storage basin.



The hydrosystem will let maintain guaranteed depth of the navigable pass on the Don river at 4 meters to ensure its availability for river-going ships, ships of mixed river/sea class and small sea-going ships.



