2024 April 19 14:06

DNV awards certificates for Fortescue’s dual-fuelled ammonia-powered vessel

Classification society DNV presented Australian green technology, energy and metals company Fortescue with class and statutory certificates for its dual-fuelled ammonia-powered vessel ‘green pioneer’ at a ceremony held during Singapore Maritime Week, according to DNV's release.

This marked the culmination of a project that began in 2021, when DNV was engaged by Fortescue to work on the feasibility study and 'fuel ready (ammonia)' notation for the vessel’s conversion.

DNV's Technology Qualification process provided the framework for the qualification and assurance of the engine modifications, where industry rules were yet to be developed.

Additionally, DNV’s Gas Fuelled Ammonia notation, an industry first, set out the requirements for the ship’s fuel system, fuel bunkering connection and piping through to the fuel consumers.

With no IMO regulations covering the specific use of ammonia, DNV and Fortescue utilized the SOLAS provision for Alternative Design Arrangements (ADA) with the backing of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, particularly around fire and evacuation risks.

In 2022, Fortescue successfully converted a four-stroke engine to run on ammonia in combination with diesel at its land-based testing facility in Perth, Western Australia. Conversion work later began on the Green Pioneer at the Seatrium yard in Singapore to convert the vessel’s engines to run on ammonia in combination with conventional fuels. Fortescue’s Green Pioneer completed the world’s first ammonia bunkering trial safely at an ammonia facility on Jurong Island, in the Port of Singapore in March 2024, following which the vessel received flag approval from the Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS) and the ‘Gas Fuelled Ammonia’ notation from DNV.

DNV is an independent expert in risk management and quality assurance. DNV is the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry.

Fortescue is focused on becoming the number 1 integrated green energy, metals and technology company, recognised for its culture, innovation and industry-leading development of infrastructure, mining assets and green energy initiatives. It operates with two divisions – Metals and Energy.