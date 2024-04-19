2024 April 19 10:14

ST Engineering AirX and Bureau Veritas sign cooperation agreement to advance Wing-in-Ground technology

ST Engineering AirX (AirX), a joint venture between ST Engineering and Peluca (formerly known as Wigetworks), has announced a strategic partnership with Bureau Veritas (BV), a global leader in the Testing, Inspection and Certification industry, aimed at advancing Wing-in-Ground (WIG) technology. The collaboration will focus on the classification and certification of AirX’s AirFish WIG craft, which represents a vital step towards its entry into service.

The AirFish is a groundbreaking WIG marine craft that operates just above the water, utilizing aerodynamic forces generated by ground effect to achieve a more fuel-efficient high speed of travel. Under the partnership, and a shared vision in driving innovation, AirX and BV will work together to classify and certify AirFish 8, a 10-seater WIG craft, under BV’s NI525 process for the risk-based qualification of new technology, and liaise with flag states to register the marine platform in respective countries. AirX and BV will also pool their expertise and resources to establish a robust framework for the classification and certification of AirX's future WIG platforms, and lay the groundwork for the serial production of the AirFish WIG craft.

AirX will contribute its design and development specialisms as the original equipment manufacturer of the WIG craft, and leverage ST Engineering’s expertise in aircraft certification and qualification with civil aviation authorities. BV will provide advisory services on the design and development of the AirFish WIG craft from a regulatory and classification perspective, as well as technology qualification assessments based on BV’s NI525, classification and equipment certification services, whilst also providing risk and safety assessments associated with the development and operations of AirFish WIG craft.



