2024 April 17 18:03

Australia and Singapore partner in a $20 million initiative to help reduce emissions in the maritime sector

Australia and Singapore, which is home to the world’s busiest transshipment hub, have partnered in a $20 million initiative to help reduce emissions in the maritime sector, according to MPA's release.

The Australia-Singapore Initiative on Low Emissions Technologies (ASLET) for maritime and port operations will be jointly delivered by CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

ASLET intends to support the outcomes of the Singapore and Australia Green and Digital Shipping Corridor (GDSC), which will help decarbonise and digitise shipping routes between Singapore and Australia.

The Governments of Australia and Singapore signed a memorandum of understanding to formally collaborate on establishing the GDSC, which was welcomed at the 9th Annual Leaders’ Meeting in March 2024.

ASLET is expected to unlock new fuel solutions and accelerate the deployment and uptake of zero or near-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emission technologies at scale, and will explore cooperation opportunities between Australia and Singapore in green shipping and port infrastructure initiatives.

The initiative presents a significant opportunity for both countries, given Singapore’s position as the world’s largest bunkering and busiest transshipment hub port and Australia’s potential to be a leading producer and exporter of low-emissions fuels.

The first ASLET Steering Committee meeting, led by representatives from MPA, CSIRO and Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), will be convened on 19 April at the Singapore Maritime Week 2024. The Steering Committee, established as part of a joint Collaboration Agreement, aims to provide strategic direction and evaluate and approve projects on low emission technology projects for maritime and port operations.

The Steering Committee intends to issue a grant call to develop a pipeline of projects consistent with its focus areas and accelerate joint efforts between both countries in maritime decarbonisation. As part of ASLET, both Singapore and Australia will commit up to $10 million each in their respective currencies to deliver projects under the initiative. It is expected that the program will also attract industry co-funding.

The initiative will facilitate the research, demonstration, and commercialisation of zero and near-zero greenhouse gas emission technologies, fuels and energy sources for use in maritime shipping and port operations.