2024 April 17 17:38

EPS strengthens green collaboration with MPA with six Singapore-registered ammonia dual-fuel newbuilds

Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) signs Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and classification societies, ABS and Lloyd’s Register, committing six of its Ammonia dual-fuel newbuilds to be registered under the Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS) upon delivery, according to the company's release.

The commitment of these newbuilds comes six months after EPS announced collaboration with MAN Energy Solutions (MAN ES), HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (HHI) and yards from the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), supported by classification societies ABS and Lloyd’s Register, on the development of ammonia burning engine that will be fitted to the new fleet of EPS-managed vessels.

The MoUs reaffirm EPS’ continuous support of MPA’s drive to decarbonise and digitalise the shipping industry through green initiatives. The collaboration envisaged under the MoUs will include joint capability and capacity-building on ammonia bunkering, seafarer training on management and safety aspects, expertise and knowledge sharing to explore ammonia-related solutions and standards for power generation and bunkering, and consideration of zero and near-zero fuel pilot trials.