2024 April 17 15:46

Maritime Book and Claim System advances pilot study to support first movers in zero-emissions shipping

RMI and the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping further their pilot of the Maritime Book and Claim System through partnership with decarbonization early movers, according to RMI's release.



RMI and the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (MMMCZCS) will collaborate with the Zero Emission Maritime Buyers Alliance (ZEMBA) and Hapag-Lloyd to pilot a Maritime Book and Claim System for tracking and decoupling greenhouse gas emissions from ocean transport services, which account for 3 percent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and are anticipated to increase to 5–8 percent of GHG emissions by 2050 if no action is taken.

ZEMBA’s inaugural tender process demonstrates that cargo owners are willing to pay more for premium, zero-emissions shipping services, but are struggling to access those fuels at the scale required for commercial deployment. The Maritime Book and Claim System links this demand signal with a credible and transparent chain of custody model. By decoupling fuel attributes from the physical value chain, book and claim enables transactions of a digitalized version. This ensures that cargo owners can make real investments in low-emissions fuels, moving the market from announcements of e-fuel projects to actual investments, deployment, and cost-competitive commercial availability.



The Maritime Book and Claim system registry is currently being tested by decarbonization first movers across shipping segments, including container ships, bulk carriers, and vehicle carriers. The registry will provide attribute and transaction traceability to enhance transparency and system acceptance. RMI and MMMCZCS have partnered with Energy Web Foundation to develop the registry, leveraging their extensive experience in building chain-of-custody models, including the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Registry (SAFc).



RMI, founded as Rocky Mountain Institute in 1982, is an independent nonprofit that transforms global energy systems through market-driven solutions to align with a 1.5°C future and secure a clean, prosperous, zero-carbon future for all.

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping is a not-for-profit, independent research and development center looking to accelerate the transition towards a net-zero future for the maritime industry. By building a neutral and open platform for cross-disciplinary collaboration, the Center contributes to research, innovation and development of technologies and solutions to facilitate and accelerate the decarbonization of the global maritime industry.