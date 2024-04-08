2024 April 8 16:35

G2 Ocean fleet expands with up to four additional dual-fuel vessels

G2 Ocean, the world’s largest shipping operator in the Open Hatch segment, announced the further expansion of its fleet with up to four 82,300 deadweight ton (dwt) ammonia/methanol-ready Open Hatch vessels.

The new vessels, provided by Gearbulk, one of G2 Ocean’s shareholders and pool partners, will not only improve G2 Ocean’s carrying capacity but also contribute to its commitment to becoming a net-zero emissions company by 2050, according to the company's release.



The contract signed by Gearbulk with the shipyard CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Longxue is firm for two vessels, with an option to purchase two more. The first two vessels will be delivered to the G2 Ocean pool in the first half of 2027.



In addition to these new vessels, G2 Ocean previously announced that Grieg Maritime Group, shareholder and pool partner, will be providing four ammonia-ready vessels to its fleet in 2026. This will bring the total number of dual-fuel 82,300 dwt Open Hatch vessels to eight.

With a carrying capacity of 82,300 dwt, dual-fuel engines, 120 metric tonnes crane capacity, and tween decks, these vessels will be the largest, most environmentally friendly, and technologically advanced carriers in the G2 Ocean fleet, and be well suited to the company’s long-haul pulp trades.



G2 Ocean currently operates approximately 120 vessels. The company is dedicated to continuing to expand its fleet to support its global trade network.



The vessels will have eight cargo and a capacity of 82,300 deadweight ton. With an overall length of 225 meters and a beam of 36 meters, the vessel design has been designated as ‘Pulpmax’.

The vessels will have 4 electro-hydraulic jib cranes with safe working load (SWL) lifting capacity of 2 x 75 metric tonnes and 2 x 120 metric tonnes.

The vessels will be equipped with dual-fuel engines allowing them to operate both on fuel oil and ammonia/methanol. Dedicated deck space on either side of the accommodation has been incorporated into the vessel design for the future installation of fuel tanks for alternative fuels.

The vessels will be built by CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Longxue in China. The first two vessels will be delivered to the G2 Ocean pool in the first half of 2027.



G2 Ocean is one of the world’s largest ship operators within the open hatch segment and an expert in cargo handling, trade management and global port operations. The company’s fleet consists of over 120 open hatch and conventional bulk vessels which operate 32 trade routes on six continents. In total, G2 Ocean completes over 3,000 port calls to more than 60 countries each year. Examples of commodities carried by G2 Ocean include Pulp, Paper and Forest Products, Aluminium, Steel, and Industrial Minerals. The company is also a specialist in moving project cargo.