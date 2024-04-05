2024 April 5 13:32

X-Press Feeders signs MOU with six European ports for green shipping corridors

X-Press Feeders, the world’s largest independent common carrier, today signed of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with six European ports: Port of Antwerp Bruges (Belgium), Port of Tallinn (Estonia), Port of Helsinki (Finland), Port of HaminaKotka (Finland), Freeport of Riga (Latvia) and Klaipeda Port (Lithuania).

Through this MOU, X-Press Feeders and the participating ports will pool resources and expertise to develop and implement sustainable practices for maritime operations.

Under the MOU:

- Parties will work together to further develop infrastructure for the provision and bunkering of alternative fuels such as green methanol,

- Encourage the development of supply chains for fuel that are zero or near to zero in terms of greenhouse gas emissions

- Provide further training programs for port workers and seafarers with regards to the handling of alternative fuels - Leverage digital platforms to enhance port call optimization

- Parties will have regular meetings to update and discuss progress on actions for further developing green shipping corridors.

The collaboration between the parties will begin with the establishment of these two shipping routes:

Green Baltic X-PRESS (GBX): Rotterdam - Antwerp Bruges - Klaipeda - Riga - Rotterdam

Green Finland X-PRESS (GFX): Rotterdam - Antwerp Bruges - Helsinki - Tallinn - HaminaKotka - Rotterdam

These services are scheduled to commence in Q3 2024. This development is significant as these will be the very first scheduled feeder routes in Europe powered by green methanol, an alternative fuel that produces at least 60% less greenhouse gas emissions than conventional marine fuel.

X-Press Feeders’ green methanol is sourced from fuel supplier OCI Global. The green methanol is made from green hydrogen and the decomposition of organic matter, such as waste and residues. OCI’s green methanol is independently certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) Association headquartered in Germany. The ISCC system promotes and verifies the sustainable production of biomass, circular and bio-based materials and renewables.

X-Press Feeders, which was founded in Singapore in 1972, is the world’s largest independent common carrier. Starting out in Southeast Asia, the company is now operating throughout Asia, Middle East, Africa, Caribbean, Latin America, Mediterranean and Europe. X-Press Feeders operates a fleet of more than 100 vessels, calling at more than 180 ports worldwide. X-Press Feeders aims to achieve net zero emission by 2050 and be the ‘Greener Feeder Carrier of Choice’.