2024 March 21 09:58

Liquid Wind, Umea Energy and Wasaline sign Letter of Intent for the supply of eMethanol

Liquid Wind, Umeå Energi and Wasaline, announced the signing of a Letter of Intent for the sale and purchase of eMethanol from the eFuel facility in Umeå, Sweden, according to the company's release.

Pursuant to the Letter of Intent, Liquid Wind, Umeå Energi and Wasaline will explore opportunities to fuel the northernmost shipping line in the world, Wasaline, with eMethanol from FlagshipTHREE in Umeå. Wasaline’s hybrid ferry, Aurora Botnia, is already equipped with dual-fuel engines and batteries. The company’s goal is to fully decarbonize their ferry operations between Vaasa in Finland and Umeå in Sweden.

Production from Liquid Wind’s eFuel facility project development FlagshipTHREE in Umeå is expected to begin in 2027 with 100,000 tons per year of eMethanol.



Liquid Wind is a developer of electro fuel production facilities with a vision to reduce the world’s dependency on fossil fuel. Liquid Wind has a solid pipeline of projects in development in the Nordics with the goal of reaching Final Investment Decision (FID) for more than 10 projects by 2027. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden and with a presence in Denmark, Finland and the UK, Liquid Wind has approx. 50 employees. Liquid Wind has a group of investors, including Alfa Laval, Carbon Clean, Elyse Energy, HyCap, Siemens Energy, Topsoe and Uniper.



Wasaline is the northernmost shipping line in the world, which transports passengers and freight daily between Vaasa in Finland and Umeå in Sweden. In addition to being the most environmentally friendly sea route between Finland and Sweden, the route is also important for security of supply. The company’s hybrid ferry, Aurora Botnia, is equipped with dual-fuel engines and batteries. Aurora Botnia is the most environmentally friendly passenger ferry in the world and Wasaline invests in sustainability in all its processes. The Key Flag has been awarded both to Aurora Botnia and Wasaline’s services as a recognition of Finnish work.



Umeå Energi is a regional energy company that develops and provides sustainable solutions for energy and communication services.