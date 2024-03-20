2024 March 20 15:32

Ascenz Marorka becomes an Associate Member of BIMCO

Ascenz Marorka joins BIMCO as an Associate Member, according to the company's release.

Ascenz Marorka comprehensive solution supports the maritime industry in its digital and energy transformation. It helps build a more sustainable world. Ascenz Marorka combines 30 years of experience, providing solutions to vessel performance experts, LNG experts, OSV workboat experts and bunker experts.

BIMCO is an organisation and global shipping community of over 2,000 members in 130 countries. BIMCO members cover 62% of the world's tonnage and consist of local, global, small, and large companies.