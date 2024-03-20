2024 March 20 11:48

APM Terminals and HHIT enter a strategic collaboration on port automation and green logistics in Vietnam

As part of the Dutch Trade mission to Vietnam, APM Terminals and Hateco Haiphong International Container Terminal (HHIT), a fully owned subsidiary of Hateco Group, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to further develop their cooperation on terminal development in Haiphong in North Vietnam, according to the company's release.



The MOU was signed at a ceremony in Hanoi during the first day of the trade mission that will focus on logistics, renewable energy, and waste management, among other things. 44 Dutch companies and organisations are represented to showcase innovative solutions, e.g., to handle logistics, environmental challenges, and energy supply.

In 2023, APM Terminals announced a strategic partnership with Vietnamese HATECO Group for a project to develop two new deep-water berths at Lach Huyen port in Haiphong City. The project will be able to attract mega vessel services to Haiphong and significantly reduce the cost of import and export for North Vietnam after it starts operations in the first quarter of 2025. As part of the project, APM Terminals will share best practices on safety, port automation, artificial intelligence and decarbonization, which are part of our mutual priorities as public-private partners.



Since 2007, APM Terminals has been active in the joint venture Cai Mep International Terminal (CMIT). It is strategically located to support Vietnam’s commercial hub, Ho Chi Minh City. CMIT is also one of the few terminals in Southeast Asia capable of accommodating the largest container vessels in the world.