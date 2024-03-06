2024 March 6 14:24

New study concludes that predictive technology could extend tank inspection intervals on LNG carriers

A study led by GTT Group, Lloyd’s Register and Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited concludes that inspection intervals for LNG carrier membrane tanks could be safely extended thanks to monitoring technology and predictive maintenance, according to Ascenz Marorka's release.

The International Gas Carriers (IGC) Code and IACS UR Z16 rules require Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carrier cargo tanks to be inspected internally every five years. This joint study explored whether this interval could be extended in the framework of an alternative survey plan (ASP) with consideration to the implications on the associated risk profile. The project group conducted a thorough analysis of LNG tanks and related system design and their operation, with consideration of potential damage mechanisms, the potential consequences and their detectability. The study concludes that the inspection period extension is possible with little adaptation of the design, as well as an adequate monitoring of the cargo tank and ship-specific hazard and operability (HAZOP).



Ascenz Marorka, a subsidiary of the GTT Group, performs tank monitoring to support inspection interval extension using its “Sloshing Virtual Sensor” technology. This unique and proven digital solution, which has already been adopted by owners, uses the GTT-designed tank digital twin, together with real-time operational data. It enables the assessment of sloshing activity in vessels and the monitoring of their critical integrity parameters. Ship-owners and charterers can therefore optimize tank maintenance while, at the same time, comply with strict safety standards, improving operational flexibility and obtaining significant cost-savings.



GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For 60 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen.