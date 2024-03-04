2024 March 4 14:45

Samskip begins construction phase of its next – generation zero-emission short sea container vessel

SAMSKIP, global logistics solution provider together with Cochin Shipyard Ltd. India, have just begun the construction phase of their Next – Generation zero-emission shortsea container vessel “The Samskip SeaShuttle”, according to the company's release.

The first of two contracted vessels will be the first Zero Emission Short Sea Container Vessel in the world using Green Hydrogen as fuel. The hydrogen fuel powered Samskip SeaShuttle is destined to create green corridors between the European continent and the Scandinavian region. In zero emission mode, 2 SeaShuttles are expected to achieve around 25,000 tons of CO2 reduction per year. They will achieve zero emission operations in ports as well by using green shore power at the port of call.

On February 29th, Samskip hosted a diverse group spanning from maritime experts, municipality representatives, customers, politicians and suppliers to facilitate a collaborative thinktank forum. The event called “The Samskip Sustainability Day” facilitated 150 guests and the returning theme of the many presentations and discussions was the message of breaking boundaries and collaboration to usher in a new age of sustainable logistics.