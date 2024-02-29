  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 February 29 16:14

    MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 09, 2024

    The Weekly Outlook was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    During Week 09, the MABUX global bunker indices changed irregular with no clear trend. The 380 HSFO index saw a symbolic decrease of 0.32 USD, slipping from 519.82 USD/MT to 519.50 USD/MT, hovering around the 500 USD mark. Conversely, the VLSFO index added 1.42 USD (674.96 USD/MT versus 673.54 USD/MT last week). The MGO index decreased by 4.84 USD (from 909.38 USD/MT last week to 904.54 USD/MT). At the time of writing, a moderate downward trend prevailed in the market.

    The Global Scrubber Spread (SS) - the price difference between 380 HSFO and VLSFO - moderately increased by $1.74 ($155.46 versus $153.72 last week), with the weekly average experiencing a symbolic decrease of $0.66. In Rotterdam, SS Spread showed a $2.00 increase (from $114.00 last week to 116.00), despite the weekly average decreasing by $4.66. In Singapore, the 380 HSFO/VLSFO price difference narrowed by $2.00 ($194.00 vs. $192.00 last week), still hovering around the $200 mark, with the weekly average also decreasing by $6.66. Overall, changes in SS Spread are minor, and a clear trend is yet to emerge. More information is available in the “Differentials” section of mabux.com.

    Woodside Energy anticipates a 50% surge in liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand over the next decade, driven by Asia. This aligns with the projections of leading LNG player Shell, which, earlier this month, also predicted a 50% increase in LNG demand by 2040. Despite certain regions experiencing a plateau in natural gas demand, Shell foresees a global demand peak post-2040, a forecast extending more than a decade beyond the latest estimates by the International Energy Agency (IEA), which predicts a peak in demand for all hydrocarbons before 2040. Woodside, akin to Shell, expresses optimism in its gas demand outlook, emphasizing the essential role of gas in supporting intermittent wind and solar energy sources in the long run. Notably, Germany has recently initiated the construction of four new gas-powered plants, investing a total of $17 billion. These plants are designed to be hydrogen-ready, allowing for a seamless transition if hydrogen emerges as a viable alternative for power generation, further showcasing the evolving landscape of energy solutions.

    The price of LNG as bunker fuel in the port of Sines (Portugal) showed a moderate decline and reached 603 USD/MT on February 27 (minus 13 USD compared to last week). At the same time, the price gap between LNG and conventional fuel on January 27 narrowed slightly, favoring LNG by 305 USD in contrast to the 316 USD difference a week earlier. On that specific day, MGO LS was priced at 908 USD/MT at the port of Sines. More information is available in the LNG Bunkering section of mabux.com.

    During Week 09, the MDI index (the ratio of market bunker prices (MABUX MBP Index) vs. the MABUX digital bunker benchmark (MABUX DBP Index)) recorded the following trends in four selected ports: Rotterdam, Singapore, Fujairah and Houston:

    In the 380 HSFO segment, all four selected ports were still underpriced. Rotterdam's average weekly undercharging increased by 30 points, Singapore by 2 points, but Houston fell by 6 points. The MDI index in Fujairah remained unchanged and above the $100 mark.

    In the VLSFO segment, according to the MDI, Rotterdam returned to the underpriced zone, with the weekly average increasing by 42 points. The other three selected ports were overcharged. Average weekly premium fell by 9 points in Singapore, 1 point in Fujairah and 3 points in Houston.

    Concerning the MGO LS segment, Houston remained the only overpriced port, with the average weekly ratio narrowing by 5 points. The other three ports were in the undercharge zone, with Rotterdam showing a 55-point increase and Fujairah a 23-point decrease. The MDI index in Singapore remained unchanged.

    Thus, according to the MDI index, 380 HSFO and MGO LS remain undervalued in the world's largest hubs. The VLSFO segment is overpriced in all ports except Rotterdam.

    More information on the correlation between market prices and the MABUX digital benchmark is available in the “Digital Bunker Prices” section of mabux.com.

    According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) report, rerouting vessels from the Suez Canal to the Cape of Good Hope results in increased speeds, higher bunker consumption, and elevated emissions for voyages. Container ships, for instance, experience a 2.2% rise in fuel consumption with a 1% increase in speed. Accelerating from 14 to 16 knots leads to a 31% increase in fuel use per mile. Consequently, the longer distances caused by rerouting imply a 70% increase in greenhouse gas emissions for a round trip from Singapore to Northern Europe. The attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on merchant shipping due to the Israel-Hamas war have prompted shipping companies to divert vessels from the Suez Canal, choosing the Cape of Good Hope route. This trend has been solidifying since major shipping lines announced their intention to divert from mid-December onwards.

    No drastic changes in the bunker indices are expected for the upcoming week. The market is likely to be dominated by minor multidirectional fluctuations.

    By Sergey Ivanov, Director, MABUX

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 February 29

18:02 Gentari partners with SEDC Energy for Sarawak H2 hub
17:35 Port of Tanjung Pelepas inks purchase agreement for 6 ULCV quay cranes
17:12 BV research confirms central role of operational and energy efficiency in meeting shipping’s 2050 carbon budget
16:42 President Vladimir Putin encourages foreign companies to actively use the opportunities of the NSR
16:14 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 09, 2024
15:56 President Putin calls for upgrading the country’s inland waterways core infrastructure
15:24 The Bollore Group and the CMA CGM Group announce the successful sale of Bollore Logistics to CMA CGM
14:41 CMA CGM resumes operations in the Red Sea
14:09 TotalEnergies to supply Sembcorp with 0.8 Mtpa of LNG for 16 years
13:44 MOL and Idemitsu Kosan to launch demonstration test of recycling used plastics generated aboard VLCC
13:22 Six Arctic expeditions on the 50 Let Pobedy nuclear icebreaker planned for 2024
13:15 NYK Group acquires UK-based delivery platform business for e-commerce operators
13:07 President Vladimir Putin: Russia intends to build effective logistics corridors with friendly countries
12:51 TECO 2030 and Umoe Mandal receives preliminary approval for high-speed vessel design
12:14 ClassNK has awarded AiP for the design of a multi-functional floating offshore windfarm support vessel
11:30 Port Houston container volumes up 4% to 332,961 TEUs in Jan 2024
11:10 Swedbank adopts Poseidon Principles for carbon footprint reporting of shipping portfolio
10:42 Authorities give Conoco Phillips permission to launch Eldfisk nord in the North Sea
10:24 LNG dual-fuel BYD Explorer No.1 visits Bremerhaven for the first time
09:47 DeepOcean to inspect pipelines for Equinor

2024 February 28

18:07 Fratelli Cosulich takes delivery of second LNG bunkering vessel
17:44 Idemitsu, Mitsubishi and Proman join forces to develop a clean ammonia project in the United States
17:13 CULines and IAL to launch a new South China – Vietnam – Thailand service SCT2 in March
16:47 Saudi container line Folk Maritime launched
16:25 China's shipbuilding industry grows in 2023 under US sanctions
15:58 Japan, China, and Greece retain global leadership in shipowning
15:32 Jumbo Shipping, SAL Heavy Lift and Intermarine join forces in new commercial joint venture
14:58 Port of Hamburg handled a total of 114.3 million tonnes of goods in 2023
14:23 SITC launches new "Weifang-Japan" service with successful maiden voyage
13:48 Pier 400 in the port of Los Angeles upgrades its terminal operations fleet
13:13 Congo becomes an LNG exporting country
11:59 DEME reports 2023 results
11:13 KOTUG Canada holds steel cutting ceremony for two high bollard pull methanol fueled escort tugs for Trans Mountain Expansion Project
10:46 MOL's ammonia bunkering vessel receives AiP from Bureau Veritas

2024 February 27

18:07 Serco named preferred supplier for Vard Marine's naval modernization project
17:45 Ascenz Marorka’s mother company acquires Danish VPS
17:22 Majestic Fast Ferry has commissioned Incat Crowther to design a new second generation 39-metre passenger ferry
16:47 FSRU reaches NFE’s Barcarena LNG terminal in Brazil
16:24 Wartsila introduces Ammonia Fuel Supply System to ease shipping’s transition to ammonia fuel
15:54 Piraeus Port Authority and Guangzhou Port Group sign MoU
15:14 DNO Norge orders Noble jack-up rig for drilling work in Norway
14:40 Stena Evolution and Shell team up for innovative deepwater drilling project in the Gulf of Mexico
14:23 OOCL adds the eight eco-friendly 24,188 TEU ship
13:40 Port of Tanjung Pelepas completes first LNG bunkering operation
13:02 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins $267.8 mln order for 2 car carriers
12:45 Wallenius Wilhelmsen declares options for four additional Shaper Class vessels
12:09 Consortium of MOL, ITOCHU Corporation, HIF Asia Pacific and JFE Steel Corporation to pioneer synthetic fuel supply chain and CO2 marine transport initiative
11:42 CMA CGM, COSCO SHIPPING, Evergreen and OOCL to extend OCEAN Alliance until 2032
11:18 The 7th Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress kicks off in Moscow
10:52 Port of Oakland container volume up in January 2024
10:23 CMA CGM updates FAK rates from India to Europe and the Mediterranean
09:57 Biofuel reduces the climate impact from a Green Sea Conference by 90 per cent

2024 February 26

18:06 Cetus Maritime merge with Nachipa Corp
17:32 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins US$1.08 bln order for LNG ships
17:17 Asian shipping companies to face over €1 bln in emissions costs under new EU regulations
16:57 Panama Canal’s revenue up 14.9% to $4.968 bln in 2023
16:24 DP World and Masdar partner to drive renewable power for port operations
14:59 Singapore's Seatrium announces loss of $1.4 bln in 2023
14:24 Euronav orders two eco-friendly bitumen tankers
13:52 Vopak advances Singapore's bunkering hub with new biofuel capacity
13:22 Germany's Mukran LNG terminal starts trial operations
12:42 Glomar Offshore reduces CO2 emissions by 28% with transition to sustainable biofuel
12:22 Oil tanker shortage exacerbates global petroleum trade disruptions amid Red Sea attacks
11:48 QatarEnergy to boost global LNG production with new North Field West project
10:29 European Commission clears acquisition of Bollore Logistics by CMA CGM

2024 February 25

15:46 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding completes basic design of ammonia fuel supply system for marine engines under development by WinGD
14:33 Final tender for technical support opens for aids to navigation maintenance in Australia
13:18 HII launches Virginia-class submarine Massachusetts at Newport News Shipbuilding
12:07 IMO agrees new guidance for safe transport of plastic pellets on ships
10:25 ​QatarEnergy names the first carrier of its LNG expansion fleet