2024 February 27 12:45

Wallenius Wilhelmsen declares options for four additional Shaper Class vessels

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has declared options to build four additional next-generation Shaper Class pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) vessels.



The 9,300 CEU methanol dual fuel vessels can utilize alternative fuel sources, such as methanol, upon delivery. They will also be ammonia-ready and able to be converted as soon as ammonia becomes available in a safe and secure way. These next generation vessels will play a key role in the introduction of Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s net zero emissions end-to-end service by 2027.



This latest commitment brings the total number of Shaper Class vessels currently on order with Jinling Shipyard (Jiangsu) to eight. Wallenius Wilhelmsen also retains further options.

The first of the Shaper Class vessels already ordered are expected to be delivered in the second half of 2026. The four additional vessels under the declared options will be delivered between May and November 2027.