2024 February 27 09:57

Biofuel reduces the climate impact from a Green Sea Conference by 90 per cent

Viking Line’s latest sustainability innovation, the Green Sea Conference, reduces greenhouse gas emissions from a conference trip by an average of 90 per cent and satisfies the desires of environmentally conscious corporate customers, according to the company's release. Each year about 600,000 passengers travel with groups or conferences on Viking Line’s vessels, and all aspects involved in a sea conference have now been subject to a comprehensive sustainability assessment.

Sea conferences have regained their previous popularity after several years of the COVID pandemic. This year, Viking Line’s conference capacity on its Helsinki route is being further expanded, when Viking Cinderella returns to Finland, working in tandem with Gabriella. Sea conferences on Viking Line’s vessels are usually arranged for groups with fewer than 30 people, but meetings for 300–500 people are also held frequently. Sometimes major sea seminars can host up to one thousand participants.

Viking Line is now launching its Green Sea Conferences, a new sustainable alternative for conference planners. Greenhouse gas emissions per participant are on average 90 per cent lower for a Green Sea Conference than for the normal conference product. Green Sea Conferences are offered on all departures on the two climate-smart vessels, Viking Glory and Viking Grace, in service on the Turku route.



