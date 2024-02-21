2024 February 21 16:34

Auramarine signs agreement with Yiu Lian Dockyards and Guangzhou Jihai Shipping Material for the implementation and uptake of methanol dual fuel systems

Auramarine, the leading provider of fuel supply systems for the marine, power and process industries, has signed a cooperation agreement with Yiu Lian Dockyards (Shekou) Co., Ltd. and Guangzhou Jihai Shipping Material Co. Ltd. in order to drive the implementation and uptake of methanol dual fuel systems as a viable and available new fuel to support the shipping industry in improving its sustainability and meeting decarbonisation targets, according to the company's release.

Auramarine will collaborate with Guangzhou Jihai to deliver an efficient, one-stop service to Yiu Lian Shipyard. This will include the integration of methanol supply units, bunker stations, deep well pumps, fuel tank instruments, PV valves, gas detection and leak detection, instrument air control systems, SS Links ESD systems, water glycol heat exchange, MFSS system debugging and training.



Auramarine is the fuel and auxiliary systems expert for the marine, power and process industries.



Founded in 1989, Yiu Lian Dockyards (Shekou) Limited is one of the wholly-owned subsidiaries of China Merchants Industry Holdings Company Limited, which is a subsidiary of China Merchants Group.



Guangzhou Jihai was founded in 1997. Guangzhou Jihai has been a long-term partner of Yiu Lian Dockyards.