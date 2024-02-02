2024 February 2 13:59

Evergreen Marine and X-Press Feeders sign MOA for launch of green shipping routes in Europe

Global container shipping line Evergreen Marine Corporation (Evergreen) has signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with X-Press Feeders, the world’s largest independent common carrier, to place its containers on X-Press Feeders’ new dual fuel green methanol vessels. X-Press Feeders is planning to run these vessels on green methanol and operate them within Europe.

As one of the world’s largest container shipping companies and a key customer of X-Press Feeders, the agreement by Evergreen is a significant statement of leadership in a sustainable green future. The two companies moreover will work together to launch a feeder network, which will be the first in Europe to be powered by green methanol.

For a start, these dual fuel ships will be centred at the Port of Rotterdam and covering ports in the Baltic Sea and Scandinavia. Ultimately, the 14 dual fuel ships that X-Press Feeders has on order for delivery from 2024 Q2 through mid-2026 will be operated within Europe and the Mediterranean.

The company has already signed a firm contract with Dutch fuel supplier OCI Global for the supply of green methanol, which is ISCC-EU (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) certified. Also known as bio-methanol, the fuel is a renewable energy source produced from the decomposition of organic matter, such as waste and residues.

The decision to add dual-fuel vessels powered by green methanol is a key element of X-Press Feeders’ pledge to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions (CO2e) by 20% by 2035, 50% by 2040 and be net zero by 2050.