2024 January 26 12:12

Mabanaft and TUI Cruises sign MoU for the supply of methanol

Hamburg-based energy company Mabanaft has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TUI Cruises, one of the leading cruise operators, to supply green methanol in the future. The cooperation between Mabanaft and TUI Cruises kicks off with a methanol delivery for the Mein Schiff 7, according to the company's release.

By joining forces, Mabanaft and TUI Cruises want to contribute to making the cruise industry more climate friendly. With the commissioning of Mein Schiff 7 in 2024, TUI Cruises is taking into operation a cruise ship that can also run on methanol, or green methanol in perspective. This initiative creates opportunity for the ship's propulsion system decarbonisation. Over the next few years, TUI Cruises intends to add further dual-fuel methanol-ready cruise ships to its fleet in Germany.



The Mabanaft Group, among others supplier of transportation fuels and operator of tank terminals in Germany, Denmark and Hungary, intends to supplement its range of marine fuels with methanol and other hydrogen derivatives from regenerative sources to help its customers speed up their defossilisation efforts. In order to supply TUI Cruises, among others, with methanol, Mabanaft is also planning the necessary storage and bunkering infrastructure in Hamburg and potentially other ports.



The MoU marks the beginning of a long-term strategic partnership between Mabanaft and TUI Cruises. As part of the agreement, Mabanaft is set to cover TUI Cruises’ methanol needs in Northern Germany – and potentially in other European ports in the future. The company intends to focus on a gradual transition to synthetic e-methanol.



The Mabanaft Group is a leading independent and integrated energy company providing its customers with innovative energy solutions for their transportation, heating, industrial and agricultural needs. The group is active in import, distribution and marketing of petroleum products, natural gas liquids, chemicals and biofuels, and supports its customers’ transition to cleaner fuels by providing alternative long-term solutions.



TUI Cruises GmbH is one of the leading cruise operators in the German-speaking countries. The joint venture between TUI AG and the US cruise group Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. employs around 650 people in Hamburg and Berlin. A fleet of seven ships sails for the Mein Schiff brand. Since the end of 2020, the Hapag-Lloyd Cruises brand, with a fleet of currently five ships, has also been part of TUI Cruises GmbH. The Mein Schiff fleet offers state-of-the-art holidays at sea in the premium segment. Hapag-Lloyd Cruises can look back on a 130-year history and is the leading cruise brand in the German-speaking countries in the luxury and expedition segment. (MS EUROPA, MS EUROPA 2 & HANSEATIC nature, HANSEATIC inspiration and HANSEATIC spirit). Already today, the fleets of Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises are among the most modern and eco-friendly in the world. In the course of sustainable growth, three more newbuilds are planned up until 2026.