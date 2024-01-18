  • Home
  • News
  • MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 03, 2024
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 January 18 13:15

    MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 03, 2024

    The Weekly Outlook was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    During Week 03, the MABUX global bunker indices displayed an inconsistent trend, fluctuating in various directions. The 380 HSFO index fell by 7.37 USD: from 511.60 USD/MT last week to 504.23 USD/MT. The VLSFO index, in turn, lost 2.30 USD (635.49 USD/MT versus 637.79 USD/MT last week). The MGO index, on the contrary, increased by 9.44 USD (from 881.73 USD/MT last week to 891.17 USD/MT). At the time of writing, a moderate downward trend prevailed in the Global bunker market.

    Global Scrubber Spread (SS) - the price difference between 380 HSFO and VLSFO - witnessed moderate growth, amounting to plus $5.07 ($131.26 versus $126.19.39 last week). The weekly average increased by $2.76. In Rotterdam, SS Spread rose by $3.00 (from $99.00 last week to 102.00), hovering close to the $100 mark, although the weekly average dropped by $10.00. In Singapore, the 380 HSFO/VLSFO price difference widened by $13 ($143.00 versus $130.00 last week), and the weekly average also increased by $8.67. It is anticipated that the current upward trend in SS Spread is unlikely to continue into the next week. More information is available in the “Differentials” section of mabux.com.

    In early January, benchmark gas prices in Europe reached their lowest point since last August. Traders anticipate that the ample gas stored will meet demand until spring. Currently, European gas storage is at 83% capacity, a satisfactory level for this season. Despite this, European buyers are not solely relying on stored gas, as they continue to procure LNG, and the supply from the U.S. remains strong, making storage utilization during the winter months optional. Concurrently, gas demand has decreased significantly across most of Europe, primarily due to elevated prices and government policies.

    The price of LNG as bunker fuel in the port of Sines (Portugal) continued its directed decline, reaching 674 USD/MT on January 15 (minus 66 USD compared to the previous week). Concurrently, the price difference between LNG and conventional fuel on January 15 favored LNG by 181 USD versus 92 USD a week earlier: MGO LS was quoted that day in the port of Sines at 855 USD/MT. More information is available in the LNG Bunkering section of www.mabux.com.

    During the 03rd week, the MDI index (the ratio of market bunker prices (MABUX MBP Index) vs. the MABUX digital bunker benchmark (MABUX DBP Index)) revealed the following trends in four selected ports: Rotterdam, Singapore, Fujairah and Houston:

    In the 380 HSFO segment, Houston remained the sole overvalued port, with the average weekly overpricing decreasing by 24 points. The remaining three ports were in the undercharge zone. The weekly average underpricing increased by 6 points in Rotterdam, 20 points in Singapore and 15 points in Fujairah, where the MDI index exceeded the $100 mark again.

    In the VLSFO segment, according to MDI, Houston shifted to the overcharge zone, joining Singapore and Fujairah. The weekly average fell by 11 points in Singapore, 19 points in Fujairah, but rose by 8 points in Houston. The only undervalued port in this bunker fuel segment remains Rotterdam, where the weekly average increased by 16 points.

    In the MGO LS segment, the only overpriced port is Fujairah, where the weekly average fell by 12 points. The remaining three selected ports were undervalued, with the average level of underpricing showing an increase of 17 points in Rotterdam, 5 points in Singapore and 1 point in Houston.

    The dynamics of the MDI index in the world's largest hubs remain uncertain.

    More information on the correlation between market prices and the MABUX digital benchmark is available in the “Digital Bunker Prices” section of www.mabux.com.

    The most recent data from DNV reveals a notable surge in the adoption of alternative fuel propulsion, with 298 ships ordered in 2023, marking an 8% increase from the previous year. Methanol, in particular, experienced a significant uptick in interest, emerging as a mainstream choice with 138 orders – nearly quadrupling the 35 recorded in 2022. This positioned methanol on par with LNG, which garnered 130 orders. Container ships led the way as the primary adopters of methanol propulsion, accounting for 106 of the total orders, followed by bulk carriers (13) and car carriers (10). DNV also highlighted 2023 as a pivotal year for ammonia, with 11 orders for ammonia-fueled vessels and more in the pipeline. However, hydrogen faced a decline in popularity, with only five orders in 2023, compared to 18 in 2022. LNG orders experienced a decrease from 222 to 130 year-on-year, placing it behind methanol in terms of popularity. Nevertheless, LNG surpassed the 1,000-vessel milestone (excluding LNG carriers), underscoring its ongoing significance in the maritime energy transition. The container segment led LNG adoption with 48 vessels ordered, followed by car carriers (40) and tankers (30). Despite the dip in LNG orders, the overall landscape reflects the maritime industry's commitment to diverse and sustainable fuel options.

    The recently released annual piracy report from the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) has underscored concerns stemming from the first successful Somali-based hijacking since 2017. The report reveals a year-on-year (y-o-y) escalation in reported maritime piracy and armed robbery incidents, rising from 115 in 2022 to 120 in the past year. These incidents comprised 105 vessel boardings, nine attempted attacks, four vessels hijacked, and two instances of vessels being fired upon. Of particular note, the Gulf of Guinea accounted for three out of the four globally reported hijackings, emphasizing its persistent status as perilous waters for seafarers.

    We expect that the current escalation of tensions in the Middle East and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine could provoke an increase in global bunker prices next week.

    By Sergey Ivanov, Director, MABUX

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 January 18

13:33 HELCOM to collaborate with the Save the Baltic Sea campaign
13:15 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 03, 2024
12:57 ClassNK issues AiP for maritime hydrogen fuel cell system developed by YANMAR
11:46 Port of Houston container volumes down 4% in 2023
11:24 Van Oord is constructing FSRU jetty at Wilhelmshaven in Germany
10:41 Maersk redirects vesselss from the Red Sea area to the south around the Cape of Good Hope
10:22 Russian grain сargo delivered to Mali as humanitarian aid
10:09 Damen Shipyards delivers the second of a series of three new Damen Combi Freighter 3850 to Baltnautic Holding B.V.
09:43 HD Hyundai CEO talks global decarbonization efforts at Davos

2024 January 17

18:02 Scorpio Tankers announces an agreement to sell an MR product tanker and the exercise of purchase options on five ships
17:14 World’s largest modern cargo sailboat christened in France
16:43 UHT and Dongbang form strategic alliance
16:14 Cochin Shipyard celebrates major upgrade
15:43 An agreement between ENAP and SAAM will make Chile the first country in Latin America with an electric tugboat
15:23 Damen Shipyards wins contract for the supply of four, fully electric, passenger car ferries to British Columbia
14:33 CIMC Raffles picks TMC for Havfram Wind’s WTIVs
14:13 ONE signs shipbuilding contracts for a total construction of twelve 13,000 TEU methanol dual-fuel container ships
13:44 Singapore's marine biofuel demand could double by 2025 - TotalEnergies
13:13 Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd enter into an operational cooperation
12:45 Hapag-Lloyd decides to avoid the Suez Canal and the Red Sea
12:24 TotalEnergies initiates force majeure on Russia's Arctic LNG 2
11:13 Shell halts Red Sea shipments over Houthi attack fears
10:45 BMA Technology partners with A2B-online and Sedef Shipyard for the construction of two container vessels
10:13 Port of Los Angeles container volume increases by 2.5% to 747,335 TEU in Dec 2023

2024 January 16

18:17 McDermott secures offshore contract for the Kasawari CCS project in Malaysia
17:52 Aker BP awarded 27 licenses in APA 2023
17:43 BYD takes delivery of its first car carrier EXPLORER NO.1
17:31 Outfitting commences at Ulstein Verft for Olympic's first TWIN X-STERN CSOV
16:14 Var Energi scores first drilling permit in Norway in 2024
16:02 CPC plans to increase crude oil shipments by 10% to 70 million tonnes in 2024
15:50 World’s first floating offshore wind farm to be taken offline for up to 4 months
15:33 Russian seaports cargo volume rose 5% to 883.8 million tonnes in 2023
15:27 Clarksons: Greek shipping companies committed 60% more newbuild investment y-o-y to $18 bn
15:01 GSI wraps up China’s 1st methanol dual-fuel tanker construction project with delivery of Stena Progressive
14:23 GAIL and Vitol sign LNG supply deal
13:58 Tankers carrying Qatari LNG resume course amid Red Sea tension
12:41 DNV to class Purus’ first VLEC newbuilds
12:13 Clarksons forecasts 40 million CGT output for 2024-2025 after record year for car carriers
10:41 United Heavy Transport, Dongbang sign MoU
10:12 N-Sea announces charter of hybrid survey and ROV support vessel Geo Ranger
09:46 Fratelli Cosulich Group orders its first methanol dual-fuelled bunker tanker backed by a long-term time-charter to TFG Marine

2024 January 15

18:07 Container shipping costs from Korea to China rise 5% in December 2023
17:36 AD Ports Group and CMA CGM join forces with Ecocean to Preserve Marine Biodiversity at Khalifa Port
17:07 Bangkok Port Authority opens new free zone
17:06 MPC Container Ships ASA secures USD 100m in new four-year revolving credit facility
16:49 MOL aims to commercialize Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion Project in Mauritius
16:09 Frontline sells five oldest very large crude carriers
15:46 Marlink enables 250 Mbps uplink for geophysical company PGS to gather critical offshore data
14:43 Yangzijiang Shipbuilding delivers fifth 15,000 TEU containership to SEASPAN
14:23 Port of Montevideo to receive US$103 million for expansion
13:59 Plaquemines Port and APM Terminals unveil partnership to develop major container terminal
12:20 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 310 bln-won LPG ship order
11:42 NKT has placed order for new cable-laying vessel
11:12 New RAstar 3200-W tugs to be built at Sterling Shipyard
10:41 CNC enhances intra-Asia connectivity with three new services

2024 January 14

14:11 Gasum procures SEFE LNG cargo to the Inkoo FSRU terminal
13:21 Vestas plans to establish a second offshore factory in Poland to meet growing demand for offshore wind in Europe
11:42 Diamond Offshore announces new drillship contract
09:37 Viking announces first-of-their-kind China voyages
08:51 Aker BP contributes to the establishment of a kelp cultivation plant in the sea off Froya in Trondelag

2024 January 13

16:13 The Brazilian authority CGU issued a sanctioning measure against Saipem SA and Saipem do Brasil
15:28 Plaquemines Port and APM Terminals unveil partnership to develop major container terminal
14:16 Frontline sold its five VLCCs
12:09 Austal USA delivers 14th EPF to Navy
10:39 The launch of MV Isle of Islay slated for March this year
09:36 Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Corporation to declare bankruptcy

2024 January 12

18:07 Port of Hamburg to expand pioneering role in onshore power supply for cruise liners and container ships
17:28 ICTSI charts course for sustainable future with net zero commitment by 2050
17:12 Pertamina adds two environmentally friendly gas-ammonia tankers
16:47 QatarEnergy and Hudong-Zhonghua finalize agreement for LNG carrier deal