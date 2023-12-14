  • Home
  • News
  • APM Terminals Callao commences US $95 million general cargo expansion
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 December 14 09:53

    APM Terminals Callao commences US $95 million general cargo expansion

    APM Terminals Callao commenced works on stage 3A of the Multipurpose North Terminal Modernization Project in the Port of Callao this week, according to the company's release. The US$ 95 million, 100% private investment, exceeds contractual commitments in the addendum by almost 40%.

    To mark this critical stage, the company held a symbolic ground-breaking ceremony jn the presence of important authorities.

    Works, to be carried out during 2024 include the construction of a battery of 12 vertical silos for clean grains. This will increase capacity from 25,000 to 85,000 tons.

    APM Terminals will lift the standard of efficiency for general cargo (non-containerized) customers through the acquisition and installation of two continuous free-flow solid grain unloaders, which will improve unloading productivity. APM Terminals Callao handles 73% of the wheat, 54% of the corn and 100% of the barley arriving in the country, which is essential for daily life in Peru.

    The construction of 2.13 hectares of paved areas and significant improvements at the access gate for general cargo will also be carried out.

    Once the terminal reaches an annual 1.1 million TEUs, stage 3B will begin with an investment of US $328 million. APM Terminals Callao will however seek to invest approximately US $500 million, thus exceeding its contractual obligation in the addendum by 50%.

    Stage 3B will benefit both general and containerised cargo customers, through addition of a new 440m fully equipped container berth and dredging works that will facilitate container vessels up to 400 meters long with a draft of 16 meters.

    The acquisition of four Ship-to-Shore Super Post Panamax gantry cranes, 12 electric rubber tyred gantry cranes (eRTG) and 33 terminal trucks will increase capacity at the port to handle more than 2.8 million TEU – more than doubling existing capacity.

    Similarly, existing piers one and two will be demolished and rebuilt using more modern designs, with a berthing capacity of 220m. Seven hectares of paved yard will be constructed for container and general cargo yards.


Другие новости по темам: APM Terminals  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 December 14

13:22 Several US ports lose direct access to South America - Sea-Intelligence
12:41 Jan De Nul kicks off Orsted‘s Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farm construction
12:02 YADA and MAN Cryo’s ammonia fuel system receives Approval in Principle
11:49 Wartsila to supply the cargo handling and fuel supply systems for four new 40,000 m3 gas carriers
11:24 Port of Los Angeles cargo increases 19% to 763,262 TEU in November 2023
10:58 WinGD secures Bureau Veritas AiP for X-DF-A ammonia engine safety concept
09:53 APM Terminals Callao commences US $95 million general cargo expansion

2023 December 13

18:07 Marlink XChange receives Type Approval Certification from Bureau Veritas to enhance cyber security for shipowners
17:44 LR awards Approval in Principle to NACKS for methanol-fuelled 81,000 DWT bulk carrier
17:10 THE Alliance announces service network adjustments for 2024
16:42 Stellar Shipmanagement takes delivery of Singapore’s first dedicated methanol bunkering tanker
16:04 AD Ports Group and Masdar sign MoU to explore the development of a green hydrogen hub within KEZAD
15:51 NYK Line, Namura Shipbuilding and Sasebo Heavy Industries collaborate to replace the main propulsion on steam turbine–driven Moss-type LNG carriers
15:25 Austal and Birdon sign landing craft MoU
13:39 The Pacific Fleet’s icebreaker Evpatiy Kolovrat is nearing completion of state acceptance trials in Kamchatka
13:22 ClassNK releases “ClassNK Technical Journal” - Including trends in GHG reductions and safety requirements for methanol-fueled-ships
12:42 NYK, JERA, and Resonac start joint study on supplying ammonia as fuel to vessels
12:14 Wartsila launches a new solution for seamless transition from oil to water
11:41 ABS approves new design from Lateral Naval Architects for a sustainable 70-meter superyacht
11:11 MSC and City of Hamburg secure over 92 percent of HHLA shares
10:46 LR awards AiP to Qingdao Beihai & CSDC for its methanol dual fuel aframax

2023 December 12

18:49 The second hybrid Superstar freight-passenger vessel delivered to Finnlines
18:14 Wartsila hybrid propulsion solution selected for three new cargo vessels
15:44 Russia temporarily bans durum wheat exports
14:52 MAN Energy Solutions and Alfa Laval to develop a methanol solution for MAN four-stroke portfolio
14:12 Keel laying in Monfalcone of Star Princess Second LNG-powered cruise ship built for Princess Cruises
13:42 UAE's new Ship Recycling Regulation requires a dry dock or equivalent infrastructures for environmentally sound ship recycling
13:02 ClassNK issues approval in principle for Advanced Maneuvering Assistant System
12:41 Star Bulk and Eagle Bulk Shipping to combine
12:11 WinGD partners with Alfa Laval to advance the development of ammonia-powered engines
11:33 X-Press Feeders plans to launch green shipping routes to Baltic States and Scandinavia
11:05 Jifmar to acquire all workboat activities from Acta Marine
10:48 Panama Canal drought to delay grain ships well into 2024 - Reuters
10:24 Dubai’s Drydocks World launches hybrid battery retrofits for small vessels
09:48 Norwegian-registered tanker attacked by a cruise missile while crossing the Bab el-Mandeb Strait

2023 December 11

19:31 Russian seaports eleven-month throughput rises 5.7% to 811.9 million tonnes
18:55 Vladimir Putin: Three more Borei-A class submarine missile carriers expected to be launched in the coming years at Sevmash shipyard
18:07 ENERCON wind turbines generate green shore power for Trelleborg Baltic Sea port
18:07 Ceremonial Navy’s flag hoisting was held on the nuclear-powered submarines "Imperator Alexander III" and "Krasnoyarsk"
17:44 Belgian, Port Houston and partners sign MoU on energy transition cooperation
17:39 EU green lights deepening of the fairway in the Port of Gothenburg
17:13 MacGregor receives an order to supply RoRo equipment to Hoegh Autoliners’ four PCTC vessels
16:45 DEME awarded dredging contract for Port of NEOM in Northwest Saudi Arabia
16:37 Port of HaminaKotka Jan-Nov cargo volume drops 11.7%
16:02 Value Carbon partners with Evos to build future proof carbon storage tank
15:58 MAN Energy Solutions to supply main engines and generator sets for Naval frigates
15:25 Fincantieri signs a more than 200 million dollar contract for a hybrid cable-laying and construction vessel in Japan
14:55 Uralchem Group’s humanitarian consignment for Zimbabwe begins its sea journey from the EU
13:09 A detachment of Russian Navy’s warships called at the Port of Manila in the Philippines
12:24 Labor shortage at Korean shipyards may bring in blocks from China
11:23 ADNOC and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign a strategic collaboration agreement
10:59 DP World Marine Services cuts carbon emissions by 16%

2023 December 10

15:27 ORNL, Caterpillar collaborate to advance methanol use in marine engines
14:32 Integr8 uncovers low viscosity in most off-spec flash point MGO samples
13:12 Philly Shipyard and TOTE Services hold a keel-laying ceremony for 4th of five training vessels
12:08 Neptun Werft starts construction of ten river cruise ships
11:17 India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, emerged as the biggest buyer of Russian seaborne oil - Reuters
10:57 COSCO Shipping issues 100.000th electronic Bill of Lading

2023 December 9

16:41 Maersk adds emergency risk surcharge to Israel container shipments
14:33 BIMCO adopts portfolio of four ETS clauses
12:07 LBCT awarded for its investment in zero-emission technologies, cargo-handling efficiencies, and carbon-slashing strategies
10:17 Pacific Basin closes new US$150m 3-year sustainability-linked unsecured revolving credit facility

2023 December 8

18:00 Norway’s largest zero-emission ferry launched in Turkey
17:06 VTTI and Höegh LNG sign agreement to jointly develop energy terminal in Zeeland, Netherlands
16:57 LASH Sevmorput to be replaced by a diesel-powered vessel next year, vessel operator says
16:35 ABB supplies world-first maritime megawatt charging system for Auckland Transport’s new electric ferries
16:13 ORNL, Caterpillar collaborate to advance methanol use in marine engines
15:27 MOL and Maersk issue joint statement on decarbonization in the shipping industry
14:55 Jiangnan Shipyard unveils design for the ‘world’s largest’ nuclear-powered containership
14:20 Avance Gas agrees to sell two newbuildings for $240 million at a $73 million estimated profit