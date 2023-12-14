2023 December 14 09:53

APM Terminals Callao commences US $95 million general cargo expansion

APM Terminals Callao commenced works on stage 3A of the Multipurpose North Terminal Modernization Project in the Port of Callao this week, according to the company's release. The US$ 95 million, 100% private investment, exceeds contractual commitments in the addendum by almost 40%.

To mark this critical stage, the company held a symbolic ground-breaking ceremony jn the presence of important authorities.

Works, to be carried out during 2024 include the construction of a battery of 12 vertical silos for clean grains. This will increase capacity from 25,000 to 85,000 tons.

APM Terminals will lift the standard of efficiency for general cargo (non-containerized) customers through the acquisition and installation of two continuous free-flow solid grain unloaders, which will improve unloading productivity. APM Terminals Callao handles 73% of the wheat, 54% of the corn and 100% of the barley arriving in the country, which is essential for daily life in Peru.

The construction of 2.13 hectares of paved areas and significant improvements at the access gate for general cargo will also be carried out.



Once the terminal reaches an annual 1.1 million TEUs, stage 3B will begin with an investment of US $328 million. APM Terminals Callao will however seek to invest approximately US $500 million, thus exceeding its contractual obligation in the addendum by 50%.

Stage 3B will benefit both general and containerised cargo customers, through addition of a new 440m fully equipped container berth and dredging works that will facilitate container vessels up to 400 meters long with a draft of 16 meters.

The acquisition of four Ship-to-Shore Super Post Panamax gantry cranes, 12 electric rubber tyred gantry cranes (eRTG) and 33 terminal trucks will increase capacity at the port to handle more than 2.8 million TEU – more than doubling existing capacity.

Similarly, existing piers one and two will be demolished and rebuilt using more modern designs, with a berthing capacity of 220m. Seven hectares of paved yard will be constructed for container and general cargo yards.





