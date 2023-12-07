  • Home
  • News
  • MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 49, 2023
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 December 7 15:31

    MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 49, 2023

    The Weekly Outlook was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    During Week 49, the MABUX global bunker indices continued moderate downward trend. The 380 HSFO index saw a nominal decrease of 0.95 USD, moving from 527.74 USD/MT to 526.79 USD/MT. Despite this decline, it remained above the 500 USD threshold. The VLSFO index dropped by 12.95 USD (655.50 USD/MT compared to 668.45 USD/MT last week), while the MGO index fell by 22.27 USD (from 922.40 USD/MT to 900.13 USD/MT). At the time of writing, there was no clear trend in the market.

    Global Scrubber Spread (SS) - the price difference between 380 HSFO and VLSFO - showed a further reduction: minus $12.00 ($128.71 versus $140.71 last week), still remaining above the critical $100.00 mark (SS breakeven). The weekly average also decreased by $8.23. In Rotterdam, SS Spread fell by $7 to $89 by the end of the week, consistently staying below the $100 mark, with the weekly average also decreasing by $8.23. Singapore experienced the most significant drop in the 380 HSFO/VLSFO price difference, recording minus $15 (159.00 USD versus 174.00 USD last week), while the weekly average decreasing by $47.50. We expect the sustainable narrowing trend in SS Spread will persist into the following week. More information is available in the "Differentials" section of www.mabux.com.

    European natural gas prices have fallen to below €40 per megawatt-hour, marking the lowest point in the past two months. This drop can be attributed to persistently low demand, which has allowed the region to maintain robust gas reserves. Despite a recent cold spell, withdrawals from storage have been minimal compared to previous years. As of December 2nd, EU gas storage stands at 94.4%, slightly lower than the 97.7% reported a week ago. Germany's reserves have decreased to 95.2% (down from 99.2%), France at 94.6% (down from 98.7%), and Italy at 93.5% (down from 96.2%). In addition to these factors, temperatures are anticipated to rise by the end of the week, leading to a reduction in heating demand. Furthermore, a challenging economic outlook suggests limited potential for a significant increase in industrial consumption of natural gas in the near future.

    The price of LNG as bunker fuel in the port of Sines (Portugal) experienced a significant drop, decreasing by 95 USD to reach 892 USD/MT on December 05. The price gap between LNG and traditional fuel also narrowed to 18 USD in favor of MGO, as compared to the 93 USD difference observed a week prior. On this day, MGO LS was quoted at 874 USD/MT in the port of Sines. More information is available in the LNG Bunkering section of www.mabux.com.

    In the 49th week, the MDI index (the ratio of market bunker prices (MABUX MBP Index) vs. the MABUX digital bunker benchmark (MABUX DBP Index)) displayed the following trends in four selected ports: Rotterdam, Singapore, Fujairah and Houston:

    In the 380 HSFO segment, Houston moved into the overcharge zone, with the overprice weekly average increasing by 18 points. The other three ports remained undervalued. The underprice weekly average fell by 2 points in Rotterdam and 11 points in Singapore. The MDI index in Fujairah remained unchanged at the end of the week, continuing to exceed the $100 mark.

    In the VLSFO segment, according to the MDI, Singapore and Fujairah were in the overcharge zone, with the average weekly premium declining by 34 points in Singapore and 14 points in Fujairah. In Rotterdam and Houston, VLSFO remained undervalued. Weekly average levels of undercharging fell by 1 point in Rotterdam and 22 points in Houston.

    In the MGO LS segment, all ports remained undervalued. The weekly average narrowed further by 2 points in Rotterdam, 9 points in Fujairah and 22 points in Houston. In Singapore, the weekly average consistently remaining above $100.underprice premium, on the contrary, widened by 5 points,

    Overall, changes in the MDI index in the world's largest hubs during the week did not indicate the formation of a sustainable dynamics in the correlation of market prices and the digital benchmark.

    More information on the correlation between market prices and the MABUX digital benchmark is available in the “Digital Bunker Prices” section of www.mabux.com.

    The count of green-corridor initiatives aimed at facilitating zero-carbon shipping worldwide has more than doubled this year, surging from 21 at the close of 2022 to a current tally of 44. These initiatives advocate for the decarbonization of shipping by ensuring the availability of zero-carbon fuels along crucial trade routes. The driving forces behind these initiatives are heightened governmental commitments to establish green corridors and sustained efforts from the industry and ports. Among the 171 stakeholders actively engaged in green corridors, shipping companies, ports, and the third sector collectively constitute over half. Notably, 18 governments are directly involved, with 19 initiatives showcasing public or public-private leadership.

    We expect the Global bunker indices may continue trending downwards in the upcoming week.

    By Sergey Ivanov, Director, MABUX

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 December 7

18:02 Maersk to deploy first large methanol-enabled vessel on Asia - Europe trade lane
17:48 Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk and CMA CGM sign an agreement for alternative fuels with Nestlé
17:15 Ecomotus’ EcoPro fuel catalyst system awarded RINA’s approval
16:45 Adani Ports looks to buy SP Group's Gopalpur port in Odisha
16:24 Singapore and Tianjin sign MoU to establish the Singapore – Tianjin Green and Digital Shipping Corridor
15:54 Alfa Laval to provide the fuel supply system to Maersk in industry’s first methanol retrofit project for a container vessel
15:31 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 49, 2023
15:14 COSCO signs contract with MAN for the methanol retrofit of four main engines from COSCO Line’s vessels
14:41 COSCO SHIPPING and bp sign MoU
14:22 Fluxys, OGE and Wintershall Dea sign a cooperation agreement for CO2 transport
13:52 ClassNK awards AiPs for SDARI’s three green fuels powered vehicle carriers
13:12 ABS publishes industry-leading best practices for ESG reporting
12:41 MOL and DP World sign MoU to explore auto logistics and decarbonization business opportunities
12:15 DEME and FARIA enter agreement to explore and co-develop offshore wind farms in Greece
11:52 Jan De Nul signs first two contracts with TenneT under 525 kV HVDC cable system frame cooperation
11:24 GTT receives an order from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new Very Large Ethane Carriers on behalf of the ship-owner Purus
11:13 Russian Far East shipyards’ backlog of orders hits three-year high, says Central Bank
10:51 Jiangnan Shipyard and Bureau Veritas sign a cooperation agreement on shipyard digitalization and 3D design reviews
10:29 Singapore, Norway and IMO unveiled LR's report at the Voyage to Net-Zero Forum

2023 December 6

18:02 NYK concludes time charter agreement for fuel ammonia transport
17:35 Japan’s Tsuneishi Shipbuilding orders 3 × MAN B&W 7G50ME-C9.6-LGIM main engines
17:19 LR awards CSBC Approval in Principle for methanol-fuelled 2,500 TEU feeder design
16:20 Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach unveil Partnership Strategy on green and digital shipping corridor
15:59 ClassNK awards AiPs for SDARI’s green fuels powered vehicle carriers for ammonia ready LNG dual fueled
15:24 DNV awards AiP for world’s largest car carrier design by Сhina Merchants
14:45 Nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput finalized the 2023 shipping season's short-sea voyages on the NSR
14:03 Fish product exports from Russia rose year-to-date by 13% to 2.1 million tonnes
13:42 World’s largest ammonia carriers for Naftomar Shipping to be built by Hanwha Ocean and classed by Bureau Veritas
13:22 Steerprop to deliver tunnel thrusters and retractable combi thrusters for Finnish Border Guards’ multi-purpose vessels
12:51 Fuel cell manufacturer Blue World Technologies closes financing round with Maersk Growth and EIFO
12:11 MOL and Bapco Energies sign MoU for development of cross border CO2 transport and sequestration
11:41 ABP invests £4.2 million in a new Liebherr LHM 420 mobile harbour crane for the Port of Hull
11:10 Sumitomo Corporation and Hoegh Autoliners sign LoI to collaborate on the supply of clean ammonia for upcoming Aurora Class PCTC vessels
10:47 ROSATOM successfully completes production of RITM 200 reactors for Project 22220 universal nuclear icebreakers
10:32 Seaspan enters new market segment with strategic order of new dual-fuel LNG Pure Car and Truck Carrier vessels
10:09 ERMA FIRST awarded AiP from DNV for onboard carbon capture system
09:35 KPI OceanConnect, Titan Clean Fuels, and SFL сollaborate on the company’s first LNG bunkering operation

2023 December 5

18:00 Kongsberg Maritime to provide design, engineering, and equipment on pair of methanol ready, chemical tankers for Sirius Rederi AB
17:38 APM Terminals and DP World launch Zero Emission Port Alliance at COP28
17:16 Blue Mediterranean Partnership to start operating in early 2024
16:49 Global Ports Holding announces integration of shore power at Valletta Cruise Port
16:14 Meratus Line starts calling at East Java Multipurpose Terminal
15:21 OOCL announces new China Indonesia Philippines services
14:42 CNC and COSCO sign vessel sharing agreement for KCS and China 1 services
14:23 Methanol-ready ECOaster vessel design wins DNV’s green light
13:52 DSIC lays keel for first CMES LNG carrier
13:12 Middle East War risk insurance rates edge up after surge in Red Sea ship attacks
12:45 Iberdrola and Masdar sign global alliance to co-invest up to €15 billion in offshore wind and green hydrogen projects in Germany, UK and the USA
12:15 South Korea drops to 2nd place in global shipbuilding orders in Nov.
11:41 Wartsila adds another four methanol engines to its portfolio
11:03 WinGD signs four-way partnership to deliver CMB.TECH ammonia engines
10:50 Maersk to invest more than USD$500 million in integrated supply chain capabilities in Southeast Asia
10:24 Hapag-Lloyd to apply a war risk surcharge from January 1, 2024
08:17 EU announces €175m financial support to reduce methane emissions at COP28
07:34 AD Ports Group and Vietnam Maritime Administration sign MoU to enhance ports and maritime collaboration

2023 December 4

18:53 St. Petersburg SMTU kicks off real technical revamp of high-tech industries under the Priority 2030 program
18:07 ABP unlocks a 200+ acre development opportunity at the UK’s busiest ports complex
17:34 The Government of Oman, Hydrom, Port of Amsterdam, Zenith Energy Terminals and GasLog agree to study the development of a liquid hydrogen supply chain
17:13 Meyer Turku shipyard delivers the cruise ship Carnival Celebration
16:45 Three commercial vessels attacked in Red Sea
16:24 AD Ports Group and KazMunayGas sign HoT for ship building and repair facility in Kazakhstan
15:14 Bureau Veritas and Avance Labs sign MoU on hydrogen certification
14:40 QatarEnergy announces successful integration of all marketing and related activities formerly managed by QatarEnergy LNG
14:13 Cepsa and C2X set up joint project to develop the largest green methanol plant in Europe
13:22 Vopak becomes a 50% shareholder in EemsEnergyTerminal
12:51 Laskaridis, Metis and Bureau Veritas partnership delivers new classification notations for smart shipping
12:24 Chantiers selects TMC for two luxury vessels
11:48 SCZONE signed a $1.1 bn MoU for green bunkering in East Port Said
11:23 IMO Assembly elects new 40-Member Council
10:45 APM Terminals Gothenburg records highest volumes ever in Port's history