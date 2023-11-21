2023 November 21 17:36

Australian Maritime Safety Authority bans third ship from poor-performing operator

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has issued its third ban from Australian waters to a Briese Heavylift GmbH & Co ship this year.

AMSA issued the 90-day ban to the Antigua & Barbuda-flagged general cargo ship BBC Jade, after inspectors in Port Alma found 57 tons of explosive substances had been incorrectly stowed on board the vessel during transit.

The International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) Code outlines the minimum international standards for the maritime transport of dangerous goods, in order to ensure their safe carriage and to prevent potential pollution incidents.

In June, AMSA issued the BBC Weser with a 90-day ban after AMSA inspectors determined the vessel was in an unsafe and unseaworthy condition.

The BBC Pearl was banned for 180 days the following month for multiple failures of its safety management system.

Briese Heavylift GmbH & Co has a history of poor performance, and AMSA has issued multiple warnings that future safety violations would lead to strict enforcement action.

Additional safety violations on board the BBC Jade had also been identified by Antigua & Barbuda Flag State Control and are currently in the process of being rectified.