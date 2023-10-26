2023 October 26 14:13

APM Terminals and DP World spearhead roadmap for accelerating electrification of port operations in bid for net-zero

APM Terminals and DP World today announce an initiative to accelerate decarbonisation of the world’s terminals through the widespread electrification of container handling equipment (CHE). The initiative is grounded in research showing the tipping point for battery-electric CHE can be reached within the next 2-8 years with the right actions from industry stakeholders.

The research findings and roadmap for electrification of CHE are the subject of an industry White Paper, currently endorsed by Eurogate, Port of Kalundborg, and Smart Freight Centre.

CHE is a critical enabler of port operations and is used to move containers on and off ships across the world’s 940 container ports1. In 2020, the global fleet of CHE enabled the transportation of 815 million TEUs2, with a total value of USD 8.1 trillion3. Estimated at 100,000-120,000 units, the global CHE fleet is responsible for 10-15 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per annum (scope 1 and scope 2).

Research has found that the challenges hampering the uptake of battery-electric CHE can be mostly overcome. An inflection point for battery-electric CHE to replace diesel CHE as the more affordable, attractive and accessible option can occur in the next 2-8 years, provided that industry stakeholders take action now. The White Paper identifies key levers and related actions that can be taken by the players across the value chain including terminal operators, OEM’s, port authorities, affiliated government entities and shipping line operators.

The research mentioned provides for a number of actions that can be taken to reach a tipping point, including making zero-emission operation a requirement as part of new concessions in ports, and terminal operators and equipment manufacturers working together to scale up demand. Furthermore, suppliers can work on further developing their supply chains and standardising certain components, with the support of terminal operators.



APM Terminals and DP World encourage industry peers to review the research and support its goals. As a next step, the partners are preparing to mobilise industry-wide collaboration around CHE electrification and zero-emission port operations.