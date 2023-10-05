2023 October 5 11:13

COSCO SHIPPING drives shore power in Hamburg

The shore power system at HHLA Container Terminal Tollerort (CTT) has successfully proven itself in practice for the first time. At the Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) terminal, COSCO SHIPPING Taurus was supplied with shore power for the first time as part of a ship integration test this week, according to the company's release.

COSCO SHIPPING Taurus, like all more recent COSCO SHIPPING vessels, is equipped with the integrated technical components for shore power supply. The system and process for Hamburg have now been successfully tested by the project partners HPA, Siemens, COSCO SHIPPING and HHLA.

The shore power facility at the CTT is located at the mega-ship berth where the world's largest container ships can be handled. Special cables are located at the quay edge to connect the container ship to the shore power system. Like her sister ships, COSCO SHIPPING Taurus features the electrotechnical components and cables to take in the electricity supplied from shore - from renewable sources, of course. As the grid voltage and frequency on land are different from the onboard voltage and frequency, these are adapted to the ship's needs on land by means of converters and transformers. This ensures compatibility between the system and the ship. As soon as the ship is supplied with shore power, the ship's diesel engines can be switched off, which significantly reduces greenhouse gas and pollutant emissions during the berthing period.



