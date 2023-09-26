2023 September 26 12:55

RZD and FESCO achieved record high daily result having dispatched 1.3 thousand TEU in 10 container trains from Commercial Port of Vladivostok

The previous daily record numbered 7 trains

FESCO Transportation Group and Far Eastern Railways, a branch of Russian Railways OJSC, have dispatched 10 container trains including one double train from Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV, an asset of FESCO) over a day. It is a record high result with the previous record numbering 7 trains.

The maximum load was as high as 1,347 TEU (810 large containers). Half of them was dispatched to Moscow, the other half – to Saint-Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Ekaterinburg and the town of Kostanay in Kazakhstan.

