2023 September 15 13:12

Ascenz Marorka obtains Type Approval certification from Bureau Veritas for its advanced ShaPoLi solution

Ascenz Marorka, a GTT Group company, announces that it has been granted a Type Approval certification for its ShaPoLi solution by the classification society Bureau Veritas.

The solution helps ship-owners and operators comply with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) regulations aimed at curbing Green House Gas emissions and reducing ship carbon intensity by 40% by 2030.

This second certification from a major classification society confirms that Ascenz Marorka’s ShaPoLi system complies with IMO resolution MEPC 335(76) and can be used on vessels subject to EEXI overridable power limitation.

The solution monitors propeller shaft power and signals an alert in the wheelhouse if it exceeds the EEXI calculated maximum power. The system logs the periods where the limit was exceeded and enables crew to give comments.

The solution can also be connected to the Ascenz Marorka’s online platform, therefore providing real-time monitoring and optimization capabilities to users both onboard and ashore.

These different benefits make Ascenz Marorka's ShaPoLi a unique solution on the market.



Ascenz Marorka, a GTT Group company, is a provider of digital solutions for Smart Ships in the maritime industry, offering the one of the most comprehensive, innovative and reliable digital platforms for ship owners and charterers around the world.