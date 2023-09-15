  • Home
  • News
  • Ascenz Marorka obtains Type Approval certification from Bureau Veritas for its advanced ShaPoLi solution
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 September 15 13:12

    Ascenz Marorka obtains Type Approval certification from Bureau Veritas for its advanced ShaPoLi solution

    Ascenz Marorka, a GTT Group company, announces that it has been granted a Type Approval certification for its ShaPoLi solution by the classification society Bureau Veritas.

    The solution helps ship-owners and operators comply with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) regulations aimed at curbing Green House Gas emissions and reducing ship carbon intensity by 40% by 2030.

    This second certification from a major classification society confirms that Ascenz Marorka’s ShaPoLi system complies with IMO resolution MEPC 335(76) and can be used on vessels subject to EEXI overridable power limitation.

    The solution monitors propeller shaft power and signals an alert in the wheelhouse if it exceeds the EEXI calculated maximum power. The system logs the periods where the limit was exceeded and enables crew to give comments.

    The solution can also be connected to the Ascenz Marorka’s online platform, therefore providing real-time monitoring and optimization capabilities to users both onboard and ashore.

    These different benefits make Ascenz Marorka's ShaPoLi a unique solution on the market.

    Ascenz Marorka, a GTT Group company, is a provider of digital solutions for Smart Ships in the maritime industry, offering the one of the most comprehensive, innovative and reliable digital platforms for ship owners and charterers around the world.

Другие новости по темам: GTT, Bureau Veritas  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 September 15

19:44 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:07 ENGINE bunker platform launches ENGINE X to tackle increased bunker complexity
17:34 GS Caltex test operates container ship running on marine biofuel
17:03 Pregol Ship Repair Yard repaired five crab catchers run by Antey Group this year
16:40 Eastern Pacific Shipping partners HD Hyundai Global Services to further maritime digitalisation
16:25 Ports of Rotterdam and Duisburg strengthen cooperation on hydrogen
16:07 Astrakhan based shipyards of USC to launch three more vessels by the year end
15:48 Pilbara Ports Authority delivers a total monthly throughput of 62.8 million tonnes for August 2023
15:12 Port Houston orders 5 more Konecranes RTGs
14:55 Port of Rotterdam Authority and PortLiner sign contract to construct electrolyte bunkering station in Hartelkanaal
14:35 Gazprom’s tanker with LNG first delivered from Leningrad Region via NSR unloaded in China
14:06 Sergei Shoigu: RF Navy to take delivery of 12 more vessels by the end of the year
13:44 DP World selects TYCROP and Loop Energy for solution to decarbonize RTG Cranes at Port of Vancouver
13:12 Ascenz Marorka obtains Type Approval certification from Bureau Veritas for its advanced ShaPoLi solution
12:58 Sergei Shoigu demanded to make maximum use of Zvezda's production capacities to complete the repair of submarines
12:43 SBM Offshore and MHI sign partnership agreement for FPSO CO2 capture solution
12:24 DNV awards AiP to HD KSOE’s hydrogen system for liquefied hydrogen carrier
11:59 Cargo transportation by inland water ways of Russia in H1’23 fell by 6.7% YoY to 35.7 million tonnes
11:23 Port of Los Angeles container volume increases 3% in August 2023
10:52 Investments of TD “RIF” in Azov port's grain terminal will total RUB 5 billion
10:40 Singapore bunker sales post 5.8% monthly decline in August 2023
10:00 Amazon, Electrolux, Philips, and over 20 other major global companies launch tender to accelerate deployment of zero-emission shipping
09:45 TECO 2030 and Pherousa Green Shipping sign supply agreement for up to six modern, zero-emission Ultramax dry bulk carriers
09:21 Port of Singapore throughput in 8M’2023 showed a slight increase - by 0.1% YoY

2023 September 14

18:06 Pakistan Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel launched at Damen Shipyards Galati
17:59 EU Commission President names methanol vessel “Laura Mærsk”
17:55 Finnlines names the first of two freight-passenger Superstar vessels
17:48 Expedition cruise ship carrying 206 freed after running aground in Greenland
17:46 PortsToronto to undertake land use planning exercise for the Port of Toronto
17:21 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 37, 2023
17:16 OCI Global to double its green methanol capacity in the United States
17:00 Northern Fleet arctic grouping arrives at New Siberian Islands
16:44 ABS Wavesight and Procureship to optimize marine procurement lifecycle
16:14 Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited to join the Portchain Connect network
15:44 Sanmar Shipyards delivers compact workhorse tug to expanding Danish port
15:24 Japan's first hydrogen and bio fuel hybrid passenger ship named 'HANARIA'
15:02 Krylov Center needs 1.5 years to solve the task of producing LNG tanks after GTT left the market of Russia
14:43 IMO’s maritime security programme receives funding contribution of £700,000 from the United Kingdom
14:30 SCZONE signs a cooperation protocol with a Dutch consortium to enhance green fuel investments
14:10 Avangrid’s Vineyard Wind 1 begins wind turbine installation campaign
13:29 Container traffic at Saudi Ports rises 4.79% in August 2023
13:26 Port of Helsinki throughput in 8M’2023 fell by 10.1% YoY
12:41 The first LNG dual-fuel ocean-going vehicle carrier classed by China Classification Society successfully launched
12:11 ClassNK certifies CO2 emissions reductions of green-steel
11:30 Crowley and SEACOR form a joint venture to integrate their liquid energy and chemical transportation vessels
11:01 Port of Long Beach container volumes down 15.4% in August 2023
10:45 SFL Corporation takes delivery of dual-powered car-shipping vessel
10:24 Furetank and Algoma Central Corporation co-order two additional product tankers
10:07 Corvette Rezky of Project 20380 built by Amur Shipyard joins RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet
09:29 Global Ports and Chinese line Newnew Shipping to develop container transportation via VSC terminal

2023 September 13

18:08 EKM Holding to present new ship cables at NEVA-2023 exhibition
18:02 MARAD selects the Center for Naval Analyses to examine the future of the U.S. maritime industry
17:45 Delo Group to buy blocking stake of grain terminal KSK in Novorossiysk from Cargill
17:28 Port of Salalah facilitates new sea-air logistics solution via Oman
16:47 Wartsila solutions chosen for world’s first methanol fuelled hybrid RoRo vessels
16:10 Throughput of Russian ports in 8M’2023 rose by 8.7% to 601.3 million tonnes
15:39 Lloyd's Register, Maran Gas, Wartsila, Shell and DNV join to embark the Daphne Technology's SlipPure system for LNG carrier
15:23 The world’s largest LNG-fueled container ship arrives at the Baltic Hub
14:55 CMA CGM to invest $200-$300 million to expand and upgrade the US terminal
14:49 Commercial Port of Vladivostok expects Russia’s market of container transportation to recover by 2025
14:23 ABS certifies HD KSOE operating training simulator
13:57 Meet the whole LNG sector in the growing industry arena at LNGCON 2024
13:31 Simpson Spence Young launches new EU ETS compliance solution ahead of Shipping’s inclusion into European Emissions Trading Scheme
13:05 Indian Govt to lift ‘cabotage’ rules totally to push coastal shipping
12:45 Maersk launches new weekly ocean-rail offering to better connect Central Asian markets
12:16 Chinese investor to create multipurpose handling complex in Sakhalin
12:05 Iberdrola installs all fifty monopiles of the Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm
11:24 U.S. operator Carrix acquires of Ceres Terminals from Macquarie Infrastructure Partners III
10:45 Avenir LNG places LNG bunker trio with Wilhelmsen Ship Management
10:13 MSC subsidiary to buy majority stake in Hamburg port